If you are planning a summer vacation in and around Maharashtra, don't miss this opportunity to explore these hidden gems in the state. From Chikhaldara, to Ganpatipule and Bandardhara, these are some summergetaways, that you must vist for an amazing experience.

The summer heat in Mumbai can be an unforgiving affair, with temperatures soaring high and humidity levels at their peak. Amid summer, it can become a challenge to find the perfect place to escape and relax. However, Maharashtra has several unconventional summer getaways that can help you beat the heat and rejuvenate. These destinations offer not only respite from the heat, but provide an opportunity to explore hidden gems in the state. From hill stations to waterfalls, Maharashtra has something for everyone. Let's take a look at these unconventional summer getaways in Maharashtra that can help escape the summer heat.

Here are a few unconventional summer getaways in Maharashtra

Summer in Maharashtra can be scorching hot and unbearable, but there are plenty of unconventional getaways that offer respite from the heat. From lush green hill stations to secluded beaches, Maharashtra has something for everyone.

If you're tired of the typical tourist destinations, it's time to explore the lesser-known places that offer a unique experience. Maharashtra offers a plethora of options that are not only scenic but also offer a glimpse into the state's rich culture and history.

Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation or just a break from the mundane, Maharashtra has it all. So, pack your bags and get ready to explore some of the best-kept secrets of Maharashtra. This blog post will take you on a journey through some of the most unconventional summer getaways in Maharashtra that are a must-visit for every traveler. So, let's get started.

From Lonar Crater Lake to Bhandardara

1. Lonar Crater Lake: Located in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra, Lonar Crater Lake is a beautiful natural wonder. The lake was formed by a meteor impact and is surrounded by lush greenery. You can go trekking, bird watching, or simply enjoy the scenic beauty.

Maharashtra, a state in western India, can be quite hot and humid during the summer months. The summer season in Maharashtra typically lasts from March to June, with temperatures ranging from 30°C to 40°C (86°F to 104°F) in most parts of the state. The coastal areas of Maharashtra, such as Mumbai and Ratnagiri, tend to be more humid during this time, while the inland areas can be slightly cooler and drier. Monsoon season arrives in Maharashtra in June, bringing heavy rainfall and relief from the summer heat.

Maharashtra is a state in India that is blessed with some of the most beautiful and serene landscapes. If you are looking for an unconventional summer getaway in Maharashtra, then you are in luck. Here is a list of the top summer getaways in Maharashtra that are perfect for a much-needed break from the heat.

2. Panchgani: Panchgani is a beautiful hill station in Maharashtra that is known for its scenic beauty and serene atmosphere. It is a great place to escape the heat and enjoy some peace and quiet. You can go trekking, explore the beautiful colonial architecture, or simply relax and enjoy the views.

3. Bhandardara: Bhandardara is a beautiful village in Maharashtra that is known for its natural beauty. It is home to some of the most beautiful waterfalls, lakes, and valleys. You can go trekking, camping, or simply enjoy the scenic beauty.

4. Tarkarli: Tarkarli is a beautiful beach destination in Maharashtra that is perfect for a summer getaway. It is known for its pristine beaches, crystal clear waters, and water sports. You can go snorkeling, scuba diving, or simply relax on the beach.

5. Malshej Ghat: Malshej Ghat is a beautiful mountain pass in Maharashtra that is known for its waterfalls and scenic beauty. It is a great place to escape the heat and enjoy some fresh air. You can go trekking, bird watching, or simply enjoy the views.

Experience the serenity of Bhandardara

Bhandardara is a serene and picturesque hill station in the Sahyadri Range of Maharashtra. It is one of the lesser-known summer getaways that Maharashtra has to offer. The hill station is surrounded by lush greenery and towering mountains, making it the perfect escape from the heat and chaos of the city. Bhandardara is also home to the Bhandardara Lake, which is a popular tourist attraction. The lake is surrounded by mountains, and the view is breathtaking. You can take a boat ride on the lake or just sit by the shore and soak in the tranquility. Bhandardara is also home to the Randha Falls, which is a magnificent waterfall that cascades into a deep gorge. The sound of water gushing down the rocks is a soothing experience for the soul. Bhandardara is also famous for its treks. The Ratangad Fort Trek and the Mount Kalsubai Trek are two of the most popular treks in the area. The treks offer breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and mountains. If you are looking for a summer getaway that is off the beaten track, then Bhandardara is a must-visit destination.

Visit the untouched beauty of Amboli

If you're looking for an offbeat summer getaway in Maharashtra, Amboli is a must-visit destination. Located in the Sahyadri Hills of the Western Ghats, Amboli is a small town that is known for its untouched beauty and serene environment. The town is situated at an altitude of around 690 meters above sea level and is surrounded by dense forests, waterfalls, and misty mountains.

Amboli is also known for its rich biodiversity and is home to a variety of flora and fauna, including several species of birds and butterflies. The town is also known for its numerous trekking trails and is a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of Amboli is the Amboli waterfall, which is located in the heart of the town. The waterfall is a popular picnic spot and is surrounded by lush greenery and breathtaking views. Another popular attraction is the Hiranyakeshi temple, which is located on the banks of the Hiranyakeshi River and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Overall, Amboli is a perfect summer getaway for those who want to escape the heat and explore the beauty of Maharashtra's Western Ghats. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or just some time away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Amboli has something to offer for everyone.

Escape to the hill station of Chikhaldara

Chikhaldara is a quaint hill station in Maharashtra that is often overlooked by tourists but is a perfect destination for a summer getaway. Located in the Amravati district, it is surrounded by the beautiful Satpura mountain range and is blessed with lush green forests, cascading waterfalls, and serene lakes.

Chikhaldara is known for its cool and pleasant climate all year round, making it an ideal summer retreat. You can take a leisurely stroll through the coffee plantations, trek to the nearby hills, or simply relax by the gurgling waterfalls.

During your stay, be sure to visit the famous Bhimkund-Kichakdara, a spectacular waterfall that is surrounded by a dense forest. You can also explore the Gavilgad Fort, which is perched atop a hill and offers stunning views of the valley below.

For nature lovers, Chikhaldara has a lot to offer, including the Melghat Tiger Reserve, where you can spot rare species of flora and fauna. You can also visit the Narnala Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to a variety of animals such as the leopard, sloth bear, and crocodile.

Chikhaldara is easily accessible by road, and there are several accommodation options available, ranging from budget-friendly hotels to luxurious resorts. So, if you're looking for an unconventional summer getaway in Maharashtra, Chikhaldara should definitely be on your list.

Experience the waterfalls of Malshej Ghat

Malshej Ghat is one of Maharashtra's most beautiful destinations throughout the year, but it's particularly stunning during monsoon season. This region is home to many waterfalls, and during the rainy season, they come alive with a roar. The water cascades down the steep hillsides, creating a surreal and breathtaking sight that is sure to leave you awestruck.

One of the most popular waterfalls in Malshej Ghat is the Pimpalgaon Joga Dam, which is located just a few kilometers away from the main ghat area. This waterfall is surrounded by lush greenery and high cliffs, making it a perfect place to take a dip in the refreshing waters. The water here is clean and clear, and it's an excellent spot for swimming and relaxing.

Another popular waterfall in Malshej Ghat is the Harishchandragad Waterfall. This waterfall is situated in the Harishchandragad Fort, and it's a popular trekking destination for adventure enthusiasts. The trek to the waterfall takes around an hour, and it's a relatively easy trek that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Overall, Malshej Ghat is an excellent destination for those looking to escape the heat and experience the beauty of nature. The waterfalls here are truly mesmerizing, and they're sure to leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. So, pack your bags and head over to Malshej Ghat this summer for an unforgettable experience.

Explore the historic beauty of Murud-Janjira

Nestled on the coast of Maharashtra, the historic fort of Murud-Janjira is a hidden gem that should be on everyone's list of unconventional summer getaways. This magnificent fort is situated on a small island off the coast of Murud and can be accessed by a short boat ride. The fort has stood the test of time and has withstood several attacks over the years, making it a testament to the Maratha empire's strength and power.

The fort's architecture is a marvel to behold. The intricate carvings and imposing walls are a constant reminder of the fort's glorious past. The fort's location, surrounded by the Arabian Sea, offers a breathtaking view of the sea and the surrounding hills. The fort also has several freshwater springs that served as a source of water for the inhabitants of the fort.

Apart from exploring the fort, visitors can also indulge in some water sports like jet skiing, parasailing, and banana boat rides. The Murud beach is also a great spot for swimming and sunbathing. The nearby Garambi Falls is a perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day.

If you're interested in history and want to explore the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra, a visit to Murud-Janjira should be on top of your list. With its rich history, stunning architecture, and picturesque location, this historic fort is truly a hidden gem that should not be missed.

A peaceful outing at Ganapatipule beach

If you're looking for a peaceful and serene getaway this summer, Ganapatipule beach is a perfect destination for you. Located in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, this beach is famous for its clear waters, pristine sands, and the stunning view of the hills that surround it.

Apart from the beautiful scenery, Ganapatipule beach also has a religious significance. The Swayambhu Ganpati Temple located on the beach is one of the major attractions here. The temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is believed to be one of the eight self-manifested Ganesha shrines in India.

Apart from the temple, there are several other activities that you can enjoy at Ganapatipule beach. You can take a stroll along the beach, indulge in some water sports, or just relax in the sun with a good book. The beach is also known for its delicious seafood, so be sure to try out some of the local delicacies.

Ganapatipule beach is easily accessible by road and can be reached by taking a bus or hiring a taxi from Ratnagiri. The best time to visit the beach is from November to February when the weather is pleasant and the sea is calm.

So, if you're looking for a peaceful and relaxing getaway this summer, Ganapatipule beach is definitely worth a visit.

Tips to make the most of your summer getaway in Maharashtra

When planning a summer getaway in Maharashtra, it's important to keep in mind that the weather can get quite hot and humid, especially in the months of May and June. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your trip:

1. Choose the right time to visit: While summer is a great time to explore Maharashtra, it's important to choose the right time to visit. Consider visiting during the early mornings or late evenings to avoid the scorching heat.

2. Stay hydrated: The hot and humid weather can cause dehydration, so it's important to carry a water bottle with you at all times. Consider carrying some electrolyte drink as well to replenish the lost minerals.

3. Dress appropriately: Lightweight, breathable clothes are the way to go when visiting Maharashtra during the summer. Opt for light-colored clothes that reflect the sun's rays and protect your skin from the harmful UV rays.

4. Plan your itinerary wisely: Plan your itinerary in such a way that you avoid the hottest parts of the day. Consider visiting indoor attractions during the hottest part of the day and outdoor attractions during the cooler parts of the day.

5. Carry sunscreen and insect repellent: Protect your skin from sunburns and insect bites by carrying sunscreen and insect repellent.

By following these tips, you can make the most of your summer getaway in Maharashtra without letting the heat get to you.

In conclusion, Maharashtra offers a wide range of unconventional summer getaways that promise a unique and unforgettable experience. From the serene and unexplored beaches of Dapoli to the lush greenery of Bhandardara, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend getaway or an adventure-filled vacation, Maharashtra has it all.

These offbeat destinations are perfect for those looking to escape the heat and the crowds of popular tourist spots. They offer a chance to unwind and rejuvenate in the lap of nature, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

So, if you are planning a summer vacation, don't miss out on the opportunity to explore these hidden gems of Maharashtra. Put on your adventure gear, pack your bags, and embark on a journey to discover the unexplored beauty of this vibrant state.

We hope you enjoyed this deep dive into unconventional summer getaways in Maharashtra. Whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation, Maharashtra has something for everyone. So pack your bags, book a place, grab your tickets, and get ready for an unforgettable summer experience.