If you are planning a summer vacation in and around Maharashtra, don't miss this opportunity to explore these hidden gems in the state. From Chikhaldara, to Ganpatipule and Bandardhara, these are some summergetaways, that you must vist for an amazing experience.

The summer heat in Mumbai can be an unforgiving affair, with temperatures soaring high and humidity levels at their peak. Amid summer, it can become a challenge to find the perfect place to escape and relax. However, Maharashtra has several unconventional summer getaways that can help you beat the heat and rejuvenate. These destinations offer not only respite from the heat, but provide an opportunity to explore hidden gems in the state. From hill stations to waterfalls, Maharashtra has something for everyone. Let's take a look at these unconventional summer getaways in Maharashtra that can help escape the summer heat.

Here are a few unconventional summer getaways in Maharashtra

Summer in Maharashtra can be scorching hot and unbearable, but there are plenty of unconventional getaways that offer respite from the heat. From lush green hill stations to secluded beaches, Maharashtra has something for everyone.

If you're tired of the typical tourist destinations, it's time to explore the lesser-known places that offer a unique experience. Maharashtra offers a plethora of options that are not only scenic but also offer a glimpse into the state's rich culture and history.