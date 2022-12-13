Stunning destinations to visit near Phi Phi Islands for a memorable holiday

Phi Phi Islands is part of a 35-square-kilometer National Park in Thailand and two of its largest islands are called Phi Phi Don and Phi Phi Leh. There are numerous picturesque islands in the archipelago which can make your holiday memorable. Let's take a look at these stunning destinations

Located around 40 kilometers from Krabi, Phi Phi Islands is part of the 35-square-kilometer Noppharat Thara National Park. The two largest islands in the Phi Phi archipelago are called Phi Phi Don and Phi Phi Leh. People from across the world throughout the globe appreciate these geographically-obtained natural wonders. Big waves flood the harbor where the top hotels and stays are located.

Phi Phi is now thriving with bustling tourist hotspots.

Phi Phi is now thriving with bustling tourist hotspots. Check out these four islands in the vicinity of Phi Phi, each of which offers its own unique experiences so that you can have a memorable vacation.

Read on for a rundown of all the nearby islands that you can visit.

1. Koh Khai Nok

A little picturesque island is an understatement when describing Koh Khai Nok. Located in Phang Nga Bay, not far from Phuket, it is a stunning but often-overlooked tourist destination. The Phi Phi Islands' best-kept secret is Koh Khai Nok. As we sail southeast along Sapan Bay, we'll eventually reach the island of Koh Khai Nok. Rang Yai Islands are located to the north of Phuket Town, with the Pearl Farm just in front of them.

Koh Khai Nok is a beautiful, little, triangular island that is about the size of a football field. The island is surrounded by rocky headlands and pristine white beaches. There are close to 12 distinct rich types of tropical fish, among the many species of marine life, that call the islands home.

In Koh Khai Nok, you may visit a coffee shop where the delicious aroma of freshly brewed coffee fills the air. Koh Khai Nok is home to a fleet of wooden cruise yachts worth millions of dollars. Koh Khai Nok is home to some of the greatest sandwiches in Thailand, as well as some of the best fresh seafood.

2. Koh Bida Nok & Koh Bida Nai

Koh Bida Nok & Koh Bida Nai, two well-known islands in the vicinity of the Phi Phi archipelago, are really only two islets made of limestone that rise from the Nicobar Sea. The primary draw to these regions is the opportunity to go on a diving binge. This location is known for its interesting underwater terrain, including a big wall, tiny caves, sandy bottoms, and slope reefs, with hard and soft corals randomly strewn around; diving here is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

When compared to Koh Bida Nai, Koh Bida Nok is vast. Koh Bida is a convenient destination for divers of all experience levels. Many divers choose to enter the water to the east of the beautiful Koh Bida and make their way southward around the rock. Among the many things that set this location apart from others is the abundance of underwater tunnels waiting to be explored. The aquatic life off the coast of Koh Bida Nok is quite diverse. Every kind of shark you can imagine, from zebras to stingrays, is here, lazing about on the beach. The nicest islands close to Phi Phi are Krabi and Phi Phi Don.

If it is a novelty you want, Koh Bida Nai can provide it. Located on the seafloor, these massive boulders were once a portion of the cliffs and are now home to a diverse population of marine organisms, including the nudibranchs, which are gastropod mollusks. The waters at Koi Bida Nai are shallower than those around Koh Bida Nok, making them suitable for snorkeling.

3. Koh Yao, Thailand

After winning Conservation International's and National Geographic Traveler's Globe Legacy Award for Tourism Stewardship, the well-developed and peaceful Koh Yao Nai islands became well-known all over the world. As far as

islands go, they are among the best ones in the Phi Phi area.

You should know that the area engages in rubber farming in addition to the fishing activities it offers to visitors. Since financial services are unfortunately unavailable, you will need to make other arrangements. Hotels, restaurants, and spas on Koh Yao Noi do, however, provide internet connectivity.

4 . Mosquito Island

Despite having two beautiful beaches, the east of the Mosquito Isles is seldom frequented since, as the name suggests, a large number of mosquitoes come after dusk, making life quite uncomfortable for tourists. The waters around Mosquito Island are home to unique soft corals and aquatic life. The three-headed pinnacle at 15 meters deep that serves as a refuge for blacktip reef sharks is the main draw here. This is one of the islets close to Phi Phi where you may see these fish.