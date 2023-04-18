Step into the world of Downton Abbey: 5 filming locations you can visit in real life

The most recognisable location from the series is Highclere Castle, which served as the primary filming location for the fictional Downton Abbey. Located in Hampshire, England, the castle is open to the public during certain times of the year.

If you're a fan of the hit British television show, Downton Abbey, you might be interested to know that many of the stunning locations featured in the series are open to the public. Here are five of the top Downton Abbey filming locations that you can visit.

Highclere Castle

The most recognisable location from the series is Highclere Castle, which served as the primary filming location for the fictional Downton Abbey. Located in Hampshire, England, the castle is open to the public during certain times of the year. Visitors can explore the castle's stately rooms and gardens, and even take part in special tours and events.

Bampton Village

The quaint village of Bampton, located in Oxfordshire, England, served as the setting for many of Downton Abbey's outdoor scenes. Visitors can take a walking tour of the village to see notable locations like St. Mary's Church, the town square, and the library, which was used as the entrance to the fictional Downton hospital.

Alnwick Castle

Fans of Downton Abbey might recognise Alnwick Castle from the show's Christmas special episode. Located in Northumberland, England, the castle has been used as a filming location for several other popular shows and movies, including Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Visitors can take a tour of the castle's grounds and even take part in broomstick flying lessons on the lawn.

Basildon Park

Basildon Park, located in Berkshire, England, served as the setting for the fictional Grantham House in Downton Abbey's third season. Visitors can explore the opulent interiors of the house and take a stroll through the surrounding parklands, which feature stunning gardens and picturesque views of the countryside.

The Criterion Restaurant

Located in London's Piccadilly Circus, The Criterion Restaurant was used as a filming location for a memorable scene in Downton Abbey's third season. Visitors can enjoy a meal in the stunning restaurant, which boasts a grand dining room and a history dating back to the 19th Century.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the show or simply interested in exploring some of England's most stunning historic sites, these Downton Abbey filming locations are definitely worth a visit.