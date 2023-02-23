Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, has a pristine beach that is perfect for water sportslike jet skiing, banana boat rides and parasailing. visitors can also rent beach umbrellas and spend the day sunbathing, reading books, or just relaxing.

Mandarmani is a seaside town located in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, India. It is a popular destination for beach lovers and those who want to escape the city for a wild weekend. In this article, we will share some ideas about spending a wild weekend away in Mandarmani.

Hit the beach and wnjoy water sports

Mandarmani has a long and pristine beach that is perfect for water sports. You can go for a swim, jet ski, banana boat ride, or parasailing. There are several water sports operators in Mandarmani, and you can book a package that includes multiple activities. You can also rent a beach umbrella and spend the day sunbathing, reading a book, or just relaxing.

Explore the fishing village

Mandarmani is a fishing village, and you can explore the local community and learn about their way of life. You can visit the fish market, watch the fishermen bring in their catch, and even try your hand at fishing. You can also visit the local temples and shrines and learn about the spiritual beliefs of the people in the area.

Indulge in Local Cuisine

Mandarmani is famous for its seafood, and you can indulge in some of the freshest and most delicious seafood dishes. You can try local delicacies like jumbo prawns, fish fry, and crab curry at the many beachside restaurants. You can also try other local dishes like aloo posto, doi maach, and luchi-alur dom. Don't forget to try the famous Bengali sweet, rasgulla, which is a must-have when you are in West Bengal.

Visit the Nearby Attractions

Mandarmani is close to several popular tourist destinations that you can visit on a day trip. You can visit Digha, which is a nearby beach town and has several attractions like the Marine Aquarium and Science Centre, Amarabati Park, and the Shankarpur Beach. You can also visit the Bakkhali Beach, which is another popular beach destination in the area.

Stay at a Beach Resort

To truly experience the beauty of Mandarmani, you can stay at one of the many beach resorts in the area. You can choose from a range of accommodations, from budget-friendly options to luxury resorts with all the amenities. You can wake up to the sound of the waves, enjoy a stunning view of the sunrise or sunset, and indulge in some much-needed relaxation.

Mandarmani is a perfect destination for those who want to spend a wild weekend away from the city. Whether you want to enjoy water sports, explore the local community, indulge in local cuisine, visit nearby attractions, or simply relax on the beach, Mandarmani has something for everyone. So pack your bags and head to this beautiful seaside town for a wild and adventurous weekend.

