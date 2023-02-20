Darjeeling, a hill station in West Bengal is known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayas, lush green tea gardensIt has something to offer for travellers of all ages. The town is typically associated with relaxation and tranquility, but is a great destination for those seeking adventure and excitement.
Darjeeling is a beautiful hill station in West Bengal, India, known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayas, lush green tea gardens, and colonial architecture. While the town is typically associated with relaxation and tranquility, it is also a great destination for those seeking adventure and excitement. Here are some ideas for spending a wild weekend away in Darjeeling.
Getting there
To get to Darjeeling, you can take a flight to Bagdogra Airport, which is about 96 km away from Darjeeling. From there, you can hire a taxi or take a shared jeep to Darjeeling. Alternatively, you can take the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, also known as the "Toy Train," from New Jalpaiguri. This historic narrow-gauge railway is a UNESCO World Heritage site and offers a unique and scenic journey through the mountains.
Accommodation
There are plenty of accommodation options in Darjeeling, ranging from budget guesthouses to luxury resorts. If you're looking for a wild and adventurous weekend, you might want to consider staying in a homestay or a campsite. There are many homestays in and around Darjeeling that offer a unique experience of staying with a local family and getting a taste of their culture and way of life. There are also several campsites in the area where you can pitch a tent and enjoy the outdoors.
Adventure Activities
Darjeeling offers several adventure activities for adrenaline junkies. Here are some of the top options:
Nightlife
Darjeeling has a vibrant nightlife scene, with several bars and clubs that stay open till late. Some of the popular spots include Joey's Pub, Glenary's Pub, and Keventer's Rooftop Bar. You can enjoy a few drinks, dance to the music, and meet other travelers and locals.
A wild weekend in Darjeeling can be a perfect break from the hustle and bustle of city life. Whether you're looking for adventure activities, cultural experiences, or just some relaxation time in the mountains, Darjeeling has something for everyone. So pack your bags, and get ready for an unforgettable weekend in this beautiful hill station.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 5:21 PM IST
