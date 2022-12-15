Visiting the sunny South Florida? Here are top 5 attractions to check out

If you're visiting South Florida, check out our recommended activities. You may spend your whole holiday with enjoyable activities and experiences here.

1. Visit Miami from Above

Get your trip to South Florida off to a great start. Even if you've visited Miami before, you'll still find plenty of fresh sights and sounds to take in. This is a fantastic place to begin. Take a downtown skyline tour and see Miami from a new angle.

Witness Miami from above and soar over the pristine seas of Florida. You could see some dolphins as your pilot gives you a running commentary on the landscape below.

The panorama tour lasts for one hour, and for an additional fee, guests may be picked up and dropped off at their hotels.

2. Take It Easy Like The Keys

South Florida is best experienced from the boat. In South Florida, you may hire a boat and explore the stunning Florida Keys.

You may have a wonderful boating experience regardless of whether or not you know how to operate a boat. There are a number of boats available, and you can pick either a skippered or bareboat hire.

These considerations, together with the charter's expected length, will determine the final cost. A catamaran may be rented for as low as $1770 each day, while a motorboat would set you back over $2000. There are also a number of yachts available.

By renting a boat, you can experience South Florida on your own terms, at your own pace, and in the privacy of your own vessel, while also engaging in all of your preferred water activities. Or, you might just chill out on the water, take in the scenery, and snap a stunning selfie.

3. Find Your Way Around the Clubs

Are you now available for dating? You can dance the night away at some very legendary nightclubs in Miami.

A great place to dine and dance the night away is E11EVEN, a 24/7 nightclub with delicious food and beverages and great music. You might also go to LIV, a club in the Miami Beach area with a great crowd and a great time.

Instead, you'd like a more chill, vintage feel? Then you should go to 1306 in the heart of Miami. Stop by with your pals for a refreshing beer, a bottle of wine, or a timeless cocktail on the patio.

You don't like the club scene, do you? Certainly not an issue. Get your fill of laughter and good times at a local comedy club. At The Villain Theater, you may take part in karaoke, stand-up comedy, games, and improv. You may find us in Miami at 5865 North East 2nd Avenue.

Popcorn, drinks, and cocktails are available before the presentations at this lovely small theatre. You can count on having a good time at this LGBTQ-accepting bar/club. Aside from the monthly drag events and concerts, they perform three times a week.

Tickets are quite reasonably priced depending on the performance. You may park in the lot at no cost to you.

4. Have an Amazing Experience in the Everglades

Can't stand going out anymore? Then, shift your focus to the local fauna. Take an airboat excursion through the Everglades and meet some alligators to get a taste of the crazy side of southern Florida.

This wilderness area is just a half-drive day's from Orlando, and its wetlands, marshes, and fauna will blow your mind. Take a ride on an inflatable dinghy and look for wildlife including egrets, ospreys, and alligators.

While you go into the wild in search of an alligator, your guide will regale you with fascinating tales about the area. Don't worry, however; despite the surge of adrenaline, you won't be in any danger.

The price of the package not only covers transportation but also entry to the Wonderful Florida Wildlife Park. There's the 30-minute Airboat Safari Ride or the longer 1-hour Ultimate Airboat ride trip.

5. Go Deep Into The Jungle

You shouldn't miss this if you're taking the kids on a trip. The Watson Island attraction once known as Parrot Jungle is now known as Jungle Island. Discover the excitement of the real animal presentations as you wander through the 18 acres of tropical rainforest and discover exotic creatures and birds from all over the globe.

Waterslides, an outside wind tunnel flying experience, zip lines, and escape rooms are just some of the additional family-friendly activities available at the park.