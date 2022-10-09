By Sanhita Baruah

God's own nation, Kerala is famous for its beautiful beaches, exotic wildlife, and laid-back lifestyle, including its many tea plantations and scenic backwaters. A tropical tourist attraction, the little slice of paradise may be found on the beautiful Malabar Coast. Access to various adjacent sites, each a pleasure in its own right, makes for the ideal road excursions from Kerala, in addition to the state's own attractions.

It's hard to argue with the fact that road trips are among the most notable methods of discovering new places. The trip may be tailored to your own interests, and you can see places that would be inaccessible by conventional means of transportation.

Excursions within Kerala: Top 5 destinations

Several exciting weekend getaways are within easy driving distance of Kerala. Keep things simple by sharing a list of the five finest spots in the world for road journeys starting in Kerala.

Journey from Thekkady to Munnar

Sandalwood forests, a tea plantation, and picturesque mountain lakes may all be seen along the route between Thekkady and Munnar. The winter months of December and January are prime time for a road vacation. Elephants and other wild creatures are sometimes seen on the highways.

Go from Kochi to Alappuzha

Travel to Alappuzha for a boat ride on the backwaters after taking in the sights and sounds of Kochi at one of the city's many cultural events and delicious seafood seaside restaurants. When possible, choose the 1.5-hour drive since it's the quickest. As a popular tourist site, Alappuzha is a must-see in Kerala.

From Alappuzha to Athirappilly

The most beautiful hill station, Athirappilly Water Falls, is roughly three hours' journey from the backwaters of Alappuzha. The route takes you by quaint little towns, lush fields, palm tree plantations, and delightful roadside restaurants. Athirappilly Waterfall is a popular destination because of its picturesque location.

From Kottayam to the beautiful Kochi

The drive to Kottayam from Kochi is often described as ‘paradise on earth,’ while being just around 70 kilometres long. The Kerala city of Kottayam is known as the state's ‘literary capital,’ and it is surrounded by huge expanses of rubber plantations and paddy fields.

From Kannur to Kasaragod

Both cities are fascinating and important to the development of the state. The road runs next to the ocean, allowing you to see a banana plantation, coconut palms, and beaches as you go.