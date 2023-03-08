Soak in the best of spectacular Haflong in 36 hours: Here's a travel guide

Haflong is a hidden gem in the Hill State of Assam that offers a perfect blend of nature, culture, and adventure. With its stunning landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality, it's a must-visit destination for anyone.

Located in the heart of Assam, Haflong is a hidden gem that offers a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Known for its scenic beauty, diverse culture, and warm hospitality, Haflong is an ideal destination for a short trip. If you have just 36 hours to spare, here's a guide on how to make the most of your time in this charming town.

Day 1

Morning: Start your day with a visit to the Haflong Lake, a beautiful natural lake that is surrounded by lush green hills. You can take a boat ride on the lake or simply stroll around and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

Afternoon: Head to the Maibong Hill Station, located about 30 km from Haflong. The hill station is home to the ruins of the ancient Kachari kingdom, which date back to the 4th century. You can explore the ruins and learn about the rich history and culture of the region.

Evening: End your day with a visit to the Jatinga Bird Sanctuary, which is located about 10 km from Haflong. The sanctuary is known for the mysterious phenomenon of birds committing suicide by crashing into buildings and trees. You can witness this phenomenon during the months of September and October.

Day 2

Morning: Start your day with a visit to the Haflong Hill, which is the highest point in the town. You can trek up the hill and enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys.

Afternoon: Head to the Haflong Market, which offers a variety of local handicrafts, textiles, and spices. You can shop for souvenirs and try out some local snacks like jalebi and samosa.

Evening: End your trip with a visit to the Laisong Hill, which is located about 15 km from Haflong. The hill is known for its stunning sunset views, and it's the perfect spot to relax and soak in the natural beauty of the area.

Accommodation

Haflong offers a range of accommodation options to suit all budgets and preferences. You can choose from guesthouses, homestays, and resorts, many of which offer stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Some popular options include the Spring Valley Resort, Orchid Lake Resort, and Haflong Guest House.

Getting Around

The best way to explore Haflong is by hiring a taxi or a private vehicle. You can also take public transport, which includes buses and shared taxis, but these can be crowded and uncomfortable.

What to Pack

When packing for your 36-hour trip to Haflong, there are a few essential items to bring:

Comfortable walking shoes

Sunscreen and a hat

Insect repellent

Warm clothing for cooler evenings

A camera to capture the stunning views

Haflong is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of nature, culture, and adventure. With its stunning landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality, it's a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a short escape from city life. So pack your bags and head to Haflong for an unforgettable 36-hour trip that you'll cherish for a lifetime.