Rishikesh: Where adventure meets spirituality

Rishikesh offers an unforgettable experience for travellers seeking both inner peace and excitement outdoors. Whether it's seeking the divinity or conquering new heights, Rishikesh stands as a timeless destination for those who journey through its enchanting realm.
Nestled amid the serene landscapes of Northern India, Rishikesh beckons travellers from across the world for its unique blend of spirituality and thrilling adventures. This popular tourist hotspot boasts an array of sacred sites that captivate worshippers, history enthusiasts, photographers and those seeking inner peace. The breathtaking grandeur of Rishikesh, with its mighty mountain ranges and the sacred River Ganga, draws countless visitors each year, lured by the promise of soul-soothing experiences.
Rishikesh boasts a plethora of attractions, catering to all types of visitors, including those seeking high-octane adventure sports to those in search of spirituality via tranquility and a divine connection. In Rishikesh, ancient legends and contemporary marvels coexist harmoniously, offering a multifaceted experience for travellers. Here are some places to visit in Rishikesh if you want to connect with your spiritual side along with experiencing adventure.
Ram and Lakshman Jhula
Commencing with the iconic Ram and Lakshman Jhula, these bridges pay tribute to the legendary crossing of the Ganges by Lord Rama and his brother Lakshman. Reconstructed as modern iron suspension bridges after a tragic flood in 1924, the Lakshman Jhula spans 284 feet, connecting Pauri and Tehri districts, while the Ram Jhula links renowned tourist destinations like Sivananda Ashram and Swargashram. Tourists can stroll freely across these bridges, offering a mesmerising view of the majestic River Ganges.
Muni ki Reti
The serene neighbourhood of Muni ki Reti, known as "Sands of the Sages," embraces numerous revered religious edifices and yoga studios. Home to the renowned Sivananda Ashram, Swargashram, and Kailash Ashram, this spiritual centre attracts seekers from around the globe. Muni ki Reti is located approximately 3 kilometres from Rishikesh Railway Station and 22 kilometres from Jolly Grant Airport, making it a sanctuary for meditation and soulful contemplation.
Neelkanth Mahadev Temple
Nestled at an altitude of 1,330 metres, the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple is a captivating Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. Situated opposite Swargashram and west of the Nar Narayan Mountain Range, the temple's ancient Shivalinga shrine and intricate paintings and sculptures on its exterior make the journey truly worthwhile.
Fun-filled activities
Rishikesh is renowned for its plethora of adventure activities that enthrall thrill-seekers throughout the year. Some must-try activities that inject an adrenaline rush into every visitor's experience, apart from bungee jumping are below:
River rafting
Rishikesh's Ganges River offers a thrilling rafting experience that should not be missed. With the prime season spanning October to June (excluding January), river rafting in Rishikesh is a budget-friendly and exhilarating adventure for all.
Camping with a bonfire
Escape the city's hustle and bustle by spending tranquil nights camping in Rishikesh, particularly during the colder months from February to May and September to November. A bonfire under the starry sky adds a touch of warmth to the camping experience.
Mountain biking
For nature enthusiasts, mountain biking offers an exhilarating way to traverse rugged terrains, steep mountains, and wooded areas. Numerous lodges and travel agencies offer mountain bike rentals to cater to this adventurous pursuit.
