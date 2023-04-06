Rico Vineyard and Winery tour For Bangaloreans: A perfect blend of wine, nature, and adventure for the weekend

Located in the picturesque town of Chikkaballapur, Rico Vineyard and Winery is a paradise for wine lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike. Spread over 50 acres of lush greenery, the vineyard offers a unique opportunity to explore the process of winemaking and indulge in exciting outdoor activities. In this article, we will take you on a journey through the vineyard and winery, giving you a glimpse of the experiences that await you.

The tour

Guided tour of the vineyard

The tour begins with a guided walk through the vineyard, where you can see different varieties of grapes and learn about the process of winemaking. You will be taken to the grape-crushing area, the fermentation tanks, and the barrel room, where you can see wine aging in oak barrels.

Wine tasting

No vineyard tour is complete without a wine tasting session. At Rico Vineyard and Winery, you can taste some of their finest wines and learn about the different notes and flavours. The wine tasting session is conducted by an expert, who will guide you through the tasting process.

Outdoor activities

Trekking and hiking

The vineyard is surrounded by hills and offers a perfect opportunity for trekking and hiking. You can trek to the nearby Nandi Hills and enjoy the panoramic view of the surrounding countryside.

Cycling

If you prefer a more leisurely way of exploring the vineyard, you can rent a bicycle and cycle through the vineyards. The vineyard has well-maintained cycling tracks that take you through the vineyard and the surrounding countryside.

Zipline and Rappelling

For the more adventurous souls, Rico Vineyard and Winery offers zipline and rappelling activities. You can zip through the vineyards and enjoy the rush of adrenaline.

Dining and accommodation

Al Fresco Dining

The vineyard offers a unique dining experience, where you can enjoy a meal amidst the vineyards. The food is prepared using locally sourced ingredients and paired with their finest wines.

Glamping

For those who want to stay overnight, the vineyard offers glamping tents that are equipped with all modern amenities. The tents are situated amidst the vineyards and offer a unique opportunity to experience nature up close.

Rico Vineyard and Winery Tour is a perfect blend of wine, nature, and adventure. Whether you are a wine lover or an adventure enthusiast, the vineyard has something to offer for everyone. So, pack your bags, head to Chikkaballapur, and experience the magic of Rico Vineyard and Winery.