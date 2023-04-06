Rico Vineyard and Winery tour For Bangaloreans: A perfect blend of wine, nature, and adventure for the weekend

Located in the picturesque town of Chikkaballapur, Rico Vineyard and Winery is a paradise for wine lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike. Spread over 50 acres of lush greenery, the vineyard offers a unique opportunity to explore the process of winemaking and indulge in exciting outdoor activities. In this article, we will take you on a journey through the vineyard and winery, giving you a glimpse of the experiences that await you.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets
Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The tour
Guided tour of the vineyard
The tour begins with a guided walk through the vineyard, where you can see different varieties of grapes and learn about the process of winemaking. You will be taken to the grape-crushing area, the fermentation tanks, and the barrel room, where you can see wine aging in oak barrels.
Wine tasting
No vineyard tour is complete without a wine tasting session. At Rico Vineyard and Winery, you can taste some of their finest wines and learn about the different notes and flavours. The wine tasting session is conducted by an expert, who will guide you through the tasting process.
Outdoor activities
Trekking and hiking
The vineyard is surrounded by hills and offers a perfect opportunity for trekking and hiking. You can trek to the nearby Nandi Hills and enjoy the panoramic view of the surrounding countryside.
Cycling
If you prefer a more leisurely way of exploring the vineyard, you can rent a bicycle and cycle through the vineyards. The vineyard has well-maintained cycling tracks that take you through the vineyard and the surrounding countryside.
Zipline and Rappelling
For the more adventurous souls, Rico Vineyard and Winery offers zipline and rappelling activities. You can zip through the vineyards and enjoy the rush of adrenaline.
Dining and accommodation
Al Fresco Dining
The vineyard offers a unique dining experience, where you can enjoy a meal amidst the vineyards. The food is prepared using locally sourced ingredients and paired with their finest wines.
Glamping
For those who want to stay overnight, the vineyard offers glamping tents that are equipped with all modern amenities. The tents are situated amidst the vineyards and offer a unique opportunity to experience nature up close.
Rico Vineyard and Winery Tour is a perfect blend of wine, nature, and adventure. Whether you are a wine lover or an adventure enthusiast, the vineyard has something to offer for everyone. So, pack your bags, head to Chikkaballapur, and experience the magic of Rico Vineyard and Winery.
Also read: Alcohol consumption trends changing: Tequila, gin in vogue as rum and vodka take back seat
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!