Punjab reveals grand plans to promote tourism and increase footfalls

The Punjab government is looking to promote tourism in the state to attract tourists and investment. It has a few plans lined up that are expected to increase footfalls to northern Indian state. Punjab Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said that the state is seeking to establish itself as a hub for wellness with yoga and meditation retreats, offering serene environments and expert instructors to guide participants.

Moreover, the Punjab Forest Department is developing three eco-tourism projects in Pathankot and Hoshiarpur as part of its plans to offer unexplored sites to tourists.

The department has prepared a plan to set up an eco-tourism project on the Kulara island near Ranjit Sagar reservoir in Pathankot and two other such projects at Talwara and Maili dam in Hoshiarpur.

Under the projects, the department plans to set up all-weather huts for camping and develop water sports, nature trails, bird watching, jeep safari, and nature interpretation centres.

Punjab has been running similar projects on the foothills of the Shivalik mountain range at Chohal and Thana dam in Hoshiarpur, Dhar in Pathankot, and Siswan in Mohali.

Punjab Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak recently said that the government is taking steps to develop eco-tourism projects. Forest Conservator (North Circle) Sanjeev Tiwari was quoted by PTI as saying, "We have a plan to set up an eco-tourism project spread over 18 acres of land on the Kulara island in Pathankot's Dhar… We will be developing 20 cottages on the island. There will be several activities including water sports."

Furthermore, the Punjab government will be organising a three-day 'Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart' from September 11, wherein the state government would showcase a host of initiatives like Invest Punjab, fiscal incentives on tourism, Introduction of wellness policy, Revision of eco-tourism and culture Policy, and Implementation of Adventure Tourism and Water Tourism Policy.

Punjab is already famous across the world for the iconic Golden, the state's culture and culinary delights.

(With inputs from agencies)