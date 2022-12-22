Prehistoric rock art of Aravali Hills is attracting tourists to this town in Rajasthan

Ever since pre-historic rock art was discovered in 2001 in Hajipur Dadikar in Alwar region of Rajasthan, the small town has been witnessing a spike in tourist activity and has become a hub for visitors looking to get a taste of history.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT
IST2 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!