Prehistoric rock art of Aravali Hills is attracting tourists to this town in Rajasthan

Ever since pre-historic rock art was discovered in 2001 in Hajipur Dadikar in Alwar region of Rajasthan, the small town has been witnessing a spike in tourist activity and has become a hub for visitors looking to get a taste of history.

The hamlet of Hajipur Dadikar in Alwar region of Rajasthan has become a hub of activity because of the prehistoric rock art in its hills showing scenes of dancing, hunting, and animal figures. The paintings, which were first uncovered in 2001, may be found throughout a region of 10-12 square kilometers. Tina Yadav, the District Tourism Officer, recently announced that the rock art in the Hajipur Dadikar hills will be included in the district's official list of tourist attractions.

In recent years, Dadikar has become a popular destination for vacationers. Guests have come from much more than 50 different nations. The rock art features images of swastikas, lions, elephants, swords, peacocks, fish, the sun, a shepherd tending to his flock of goats, creatures engaged in combat, animal skins, and more.

Tourists ride tractor-trolleys to the farthest point from which vehicles may go, and then begin their hikes.

The site is suddenly gaining famous. Many visitors to Alwar, known for the infamous Sariska Tiger Reserve as well as other attractions like Silisedh, go to Dadikar to do rock climbing and see the ancient rock art.

The book claims that visitors from all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Great Britain, France, Poland, Thailand, Ireland, Bangladesh, Turkey, Germany, Denmark, Indonesia, Italy, Ontario, Spain, Sri Lanka, Japan, etc., have been to the highlands to see the rock art. The founder of the Nirvanavan Foundation, Nirvana Bodhisattva, who has been a resident in Dadikar for 30 years, has urged the government to take all necessary measures to protect the area.

The number of visitors to this historic landmark has recently increased. It is imperative that the government does all possible to protect it.

Human figures, dancing scenes after a hunt, netted hunting scenes, and various animals (bulls, lions, elephants, goats, nilgai, etc.) are only some of the motifs shown in the Hajipur Dadikar rock paintings, which date back to the Stone Age.

Archaeologist Premlata Pokrana was informed by a bank employee, who had heard the information from herders, about the rock paintings and murals in the Hajipur Dadikar region. Following it, a lot of studies was done on the subject.

