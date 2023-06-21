Planning a visiting to Stonehenge? Here are somethings you must know

Stonehenge is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, and for good reason. The mysterious stone circle has stood for over 5,000 years, and its origins and purpose are still unknown. If you're planning a visit to Stonehenge, here are a few things you need to know.

Thousands of tourists, pagans, hippies and locals gather at Stonehenge, the mysterious prehistoric stone circle in Wiltshire, England. It consists of an outer ring of vertical standing stones, each weighing around 25 tonnes, 13 feet high and seven feet wide. These are topped by connecting horizontal stones. People visit Stonehenge to celebrate Summer Solstice, which usually falls on June 20 or 21 and is the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere.

They stay at Stonehenge overnight to greet the sunrise. In case you wish to visit Stonehenge to marvel at the over 5,000-year-old structure, the origin of which is still unknown, then you must read this first as there are some tips that you help you plan a successful trip.

Plan your visit to Stonehenge

Best time to make a trip

The best time to visit Stonehenge is during the spring or fall, when it is less crowded. The summer months can be quite busy, especially on weekends and during solstices. If you're planning to visit during the summer, it'll be handy to book your tickets in advance.

Timings

Opening Hours:

Summer (March-October): 9.30am to 6pm

Winter (November-February): 9.30am to 4.30pm

Last Entry:

1 hour before closing

Closed On:

December 25th

How to reach Stonehenge

Stonehenge is located in Wiltshire, England, about 90 miles west of London. There are a few different ways to get there:

By car: Stonehenge is well-signposted from M4 motorway. There is a large car park near the site.

By train: The nearest train station is Salisbury, which is about 10 miles from Stonehenge. From Salisbury, you can take a bus or taxi to the site.

A day's tour: There are multiple tour operators that offer day trips to Stonehenge from London and other cities in England. This is a great way to see Stonehenge if you don't have a car or if you want to learn more about the site from a knowledgeable guide.

Facilities

Visitor Centre: The visitors' centre is located near the stones and has a museum, a cafe, and a gift shop.

Audio Guide: An audio guide is available for hire at the visitor centre.

Wheelchair Accessible: Stonehenge is wheelchair accessible, with a path leading from the visitor centre to the stones.

Public Toilets: There are public toilets located at the visitor centre.

Food & Drinks

Restaurants: There are restaurants located in Salisbury, which is about 10 miles from Stonehenge. There is a cafe located at the visitor centre.

Food Trucks: There are a number of food trucks that operate near Stonehenge during the summer months.

Rules

No climbing on the stones: It is illegal to climb on the stones.

No smoking: Smoking is not permitted at Stonehenge.

No dogs: Pets are not permitted at Stonehenge.

Nearby Attractions

Avebury: Avebury is a stone circle like Stonehenge, but it is much larger.

Salisbury Cathedral: One must visit this beautiful cathedral in Salisbury, which is about 10 miles from Stonehenge.

Stourhead: Stourhead is a garden near Salisbury.

Longleat: Longleat is a stately home located near Salisbury. It has a safari park and a few other attractions.

The National Trust Stonehenge Landscape: It is a countryside that surrounds Stonehenge. It includes other archaeological sites, as well as walking trails and wildlife habitats.

What to expect

When you arrive at Stonehenge, you'll be greeted by the iconic stone circle. The stones are made of sarsen, a type of sandstone, and weigh up to 40 tonnes each. The circle is about 100 feet in diameter, and the tallest stones are about 20 feet high.

Clothing and footwear

Wear comfortable shoes: There is a lot of walking to be done at Stonehenge.

Carry sunscreen and a hat: The weather in Wiltshire can be unpredictable.

Stonehenge is a sacred site: One needs to show respect to the stones and others visiting the place.

Take your time: There is no need to rush your visit to Stonehenge. Take your time and enjoy the experience.