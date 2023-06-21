Planning a visiting to Stonehenge? Here are somethings you must know

Stonehenge is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, and for good reason. The mysterious stone circle has stood for over 5,000 years, and its origins and purpose are still unknown. If you're planning a visit to Stonehenge, here are a few things you need to know.

Thousands of tourists, pagans, hippies and locals gather at Stonehenge, the mysterious prehistoric stone circle in Wiltshire, England. It consists of an outer ring of vertical standing stones, each weighing around 25 tonnes, 13 feet high and seven feet wide. These are topped by connecting horizontal stones. People visit Stonehenge to celebrate Summer Solstice, which usually falls on June 20 or 21 and is the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere.

They stay at Stonehenge overnight to greet the sunrise. In case you wish to visit Stonehenge to marvel at the over 5,000-year-old structure, the origin of which is still unknown, then you must read this first as there are some tips that you help you plan a successful trip.