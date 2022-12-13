Planning a UK visit? Here’s a look at the visa requirements and what to carry during your travel to the country

Standard visiting visas to the United Kingdom require the applicant to fill out an online application form and provide supporting papers in order to be granted entry. Whether you're on a trip to the UK as a school, family, or tour group, each individual in your party must still fulfil the country's basic visitor visa criteria.
Standard visitor visas to the United Kingdom may be applied for by those planning to engage in tourism, family visits, business meetings, short-term studies (up to six months), or any of the other authorised activities. Therefore, prospective visitors may apply for a normal visiting visa valid for either two, five, or ten years. All regular visitor visas to the United Kingdom are subject to the same regulations regarding repeated entries. Therefore, normal visit visa holders are permitted a maximum stay of 180 days in the United Kingdom.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often
IST3 Min(s) Read
FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal
IST9 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?
IST2 Min(s) Read
Instructions for obtaining a standard visitor visa to the United Kingdom
Standard visiting visas to the United Kingdom require the applicant to fill out an online application form and provide supporting papers in order to be granted entry.
A UK visa application may be backed up by documentation provided by a sponsor. However, under the General Reasons for UK Visa Refusal, an applicant may be subject to a 10-year Deception Ban if they submit fraudulent or fabricated supporting papers.
FURTHER INFORMATION FOR VISITORS: ANNEX V
A person seeking a normal visitor visa to the United Kingdom must show that they meet the requirements outlined in Appendix V for Visitors.
NOTES FOR GUIDANCE
Whether you're on a trip to the UK as a school, family, or tour group, each individual in your party must still fulfil the country's basic visitor visa criteria.
What to bring for a winter vacation to the UK
Wear warm layers
In the event that your journey takes place in the United Kingdom during the winter, be sure to bring enough warm clothing. During the winter, temperatures often hover around 7 degrees Celsius, so packing wisely is essential. Put on many layers of clothing, including pants, long-sleeved shirts, woollen sweaters or fleece jackets, and a water- and windproof winter coat.
If you get chilly easily, you may even wear thermals under your regular clothes. Keep in mind that riding the London Underground or visiting a shopping mall might cause you to overheat, so dress in layers that you can take off as necessary.
Embrace the chill with some toasty accessories
Don't leave the house without your mittens, scarf, thermal socks, and knit hat. Select a winter hat that extends over your ears and gloves with touchpad buttons so you can use your smartphone without taking them off.
Shoes
Choose a sturdy pair of hiking shoes or boots, preferably ones that can keep water out. You wouldn't want to spend the day walking around in soggy shoes.
When travelling to the United Kingdom during the summer, what should one bring?
Convertible garments
The United Kingdom experiences summer temperatures of 17 to 25 degrees Celsius on average, however, these numbers may and do sometimes increase to the point that newspapers declare a heatwave. The weather in London, in particular, can become rather warm in the summer, so you may want to bring along some light summer clothing like shorts, t-shirts, skirts, and dresses. There is no telling when the weather may change, so be sure to bring along some warmer clothes like a raincoat, sweater, and pants.
Swimwear
When visiting the United Kingdom in the summer, you should pack your swimwear so that you may enjoy the warmer weather and the country's many pools and beaches.
Shoes
Sandals are ideal for a summer vacation to the United Kingdom, but comfortable walking shoes are a must.
Mosquito repellant
In the summer, insects in the UK are more active, so it's a good idea to pack some bug repellent.
What to bring to the United Kingdom in the spring and fall
Multiple layers of clothing
With spring and fall averaging 12-20°C, you should be ready for everything, from bright, sunny days to chilly, wet ones. This is best achieved by donning many layers. T-shirts, cardigans, sweaters, long-sleeved shirts, leggings, dresses, dresses, jeans, pants, and a scarf are all encouraged. Then, wear a variety of clothing so that you can easily shed layers as the weather heats up or put them back on when the temperature decreases.
Shoes
Wear something you can walk or run in; if the weather prediction is good, you can even get away with sandals.
Layers, a must for any UK weather, are a must.
In the United Kingdom, layering is a must for every season. Also, keep in mind that a waterproof coat is essential year-round. The only real difference will be in how warm they are and how much they weigh throughout different seasons.
Also Read: All packed but still waiting? All you need to know about travel plans impacted by visa delays
An umbrella that can withstand strong winds for use when travelling
Continual precipitation is a common occurrence in the United Kingdom. The number of days in 2019 with precipitation is 164. It may rain or snow at any time of year, in any amount from tiny sprinkles to heavy downpours. If you don't want to waste time searching for shelter every time the clouds open up, pack a compact, windproof umbrella. In this manner, you may be like the natives and "stay calm and carry on," even if it starts to rain.
Cover up!
Even in the cold, you should use sunscreen. Even if there isn't a lot of direct sunlight, there is still a significant amount of glare (particularly after a snowfall) and potentially dangerous levels of ultraviolet radiation. Wear sunglasses and sunscreen all the time to keep your skin safe.
Refillable water bottle
Bring your personal water bottle to help cut down on plastic use. It's easy to fill up at any location in the UK because tap water is safe to drink. Both your wallet and the environment will appreciate the money you don't spend on bottled water.
Packing cube
Carry your water bottle, sunscreen, umbrella, and mementoes in a backpack, cross-body bag, or fanny pack so you can use both hands while exploring.
British Pound
The British pound sterling is the nation's legal currency. Even though there are automated teller machines and credit card processing centers all throughout the area, it is still advisable to carry some local currency with you.
Camera and additional memory cards
Every season in the United Kingdom is a stunning one, so it naturally follows that you'll want to snap a ton of photographs to remember your amazing adventure. Don't forget to include a spare battery, an additional charger, and a watertight cover for your cameras or smartphone.
Adapter for use in the United Kingdom
British electrical outlets use the G plug type. The UK utilizes a 230V voltage level and 50Hz, and the plug features three rectangular pins arranged in a triangle.
You may be considering what to bring and wear on your next vacation to the United Kingdom. It's important to pack accordingly for a trip to the UK, since the country experiences all four seasons, has temperatures that may range from cold to scorching, and nearly always has some kind of precipitation. We hope this extensive guide will help you out in your voyage dreams!
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!