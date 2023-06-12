Planning a trip to Nashik? Don't miss these amazing places in the wine capital of India

Nashik in Maharahstra is often visited by tourists and devotees alike for its places of worship, for food and world famous Sula Vineywards. In this article, we will take you through some of the best places to visit for a fulfilling holiday in Nashik. Read on to know more.

Nashik in the monsoon can be a beautiful experience. The city is nestled in the western ghats and has a range of tourist attractions that have a rich history, cultural heritage, apart from the city's famous religious sites that are visited by people of all religions. As there are quite a few extended weekends in the coming months, CNBCTV18.com has hand picked a few awesome things to indulge in the wine capital of India, while you're there on a short break.

No 1. Trimbakeshwar Temple:

Home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, Trimbakeshwar Temple is situated on the banks of Godavari River, in a small town called Trimbak, located around 28 km from the city. This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is visited by lakhs of devotees. Its Kumbh Mela, a religious festival held every 12 years is the biggest attraction for pilgrims, who throng the place for the festival. The temple is also known for its architecture. It was constructed by the third Peshwa Balaji Bajirao in the 17th century. It is built from black stone and has huge pillars with intricate carvings.

Also read: Enjoy the beauty of abundance as you travel during monsoon in India

No 2. Saptashrungi Devi Temple

This temple, popularly known as for being one of the "three and a half Shakti Peethas" of Maharashtra is another renowned pilgrimage site, located in Nanduri village around 60 km from Nashik. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Saptashrungi, an incarnation of Goddess Durga.

The temple is located atop Saptashrungi hill at a height of 4,500 and boasts of having India's first Funicular Trolley to ferry people from the base to the top in 2 minutes. The trolley helps people to commute to the temple in 2-3 minutes instead of climbing over 500 steps.

No 3. The Shrine of Infant Jesus

Infant Jesus’s Shrine in Nashik is a Catholic pilgrimage site dedicated to the Infant Jesus of Prague. It is in Dwarka area of Nashik and is a significant religious destination for Christians. The shrine features a statue of the Infant Jesus, which is venerated by devotees. It is known for its peaceful atmosphere and is visited by believers seeking blessings and healing.

Also read: Avoid these popular tourist destinations as cyclone brews in Arabian seas

No 4. Panchvati

(Image: Ravi Kumar)

This is the oldest part of the city and is blended with culture and historical sites. The streets in this area a lined with old mansions, well-maintained stone houses, and buildings that date back to the British era. The narrow bylanes, old stone houses, shops, and market give the place a Varanasi-like vibe.

There are numerous tourist spots to visit here, but the most important one is Shree Kalaram Mandir. This massive temple complex, built in Hemadpanthi style, is one of the most famous Ram temples. The intricate carvings on the stone walls and the idol are mesmerising.

No 5. Sula Vineyards

A trip to Nashik is incomplete if you do not visit the largest winemaker in India.

The vineyard provides a perfect spot for grape cultivation. A tour of the place covers a walk through the lush green vineyards, the fermentation process, how wine is made, and the advanced technology used.

No 6. Coin Museum

If you have an interest in numismatics, don't miss the opportunity to visit the Coin Museum in Nashik. It houses a vast collection of coins, including ancient Indian, medieval, and modern coins. Learn about the evolution of currency and gain insights into the history of Indian coinage. The Coin Museum offers interactive displays, informative panels, and audio-visual presentations to enhance visitors' understanding of coins.

No 7. Hind Kesari Nonveg Thali

This one is only for hardcore non-vegetarians. From fresh fish, seafood to spicy mutton and chicken, Hind Kesari is a haven for meat lovers. The restaurant offers these gigantic non-veg thalis that can be savoured by 8-10 people.