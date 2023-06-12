Planning a trip to Nashik? Don't miss these amazing places in the wine capital of India

Nashik in Maharahstra is often visited by tourists and devotees alike for its places of worship, for food and world famous Sula Vineywards. In this article, we will take you through some of the best places to visit for a fulfilling holiday in Nashik. Read on to know more.

Nashik in the monsoon can be a beautiful experience. The city is nestled in the western ghats and has a range of tourist attractions that have a rich history, cultural heritage, apart from the city's famous religious sites that are visited by people of all religions. As there are quite a few extended weekends in the coming months, CNBCTV18.com has hand picked a few awesome things to indulge in the wine capital of India, while you're there on a short break.

No 1. Trimbakeshwar Temple:

Home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, Trimbakeshwar Temple is situated on the banks of Godavari River, in a small town called Trimbak, located around 28 km from the city. This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is visited by lakhs of devotees. Its Kumbh Mela, a religious festival held every 12 years is the biggest attraction for pilgrims, who throng the place for the festival. The temple is also known for its architecture. It was constructed by the third Peshwa Balaji Bajirao in the 17th century. It is built from black stone and has huge pillars with intricate carvings.