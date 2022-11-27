Planning a road trip? Check out these breathtaking mountain trails in India

Planning to go on a road trip for a sensory overload? Check out these top mountainous treks in India that will leave you spellbound. The entire path will be memorable as you pass through the stunning landscapes of Kashmir and the picturesque towns of Drass, Sonamarg and Drass. The availability of essential services and improved connections make this route more convenient than the Manali - Leh highway.

Are you planning a road trip? If yes, we have compiled a list of the some of India's most breathtaking mountain passes in India that you'd must experience yourself.

A road trip from Srinagar to Leh

If you're looking for a sensory overload, go no farther than this path, which is among the top mountainous treks in India. The whole drive will be memorable as you pass through the stunning landscape of Kashmir and the picturesque towns of Drass, Sonamarg, and Drass. The availability of essential services and improved connections make this route more convenient than the Manali - Leh highway.

Traveling from the Nubra Valley to the Pangong Lake

Similarly, this is the kind of road trip that will exceed all of your expectations. It's no secret that Pangong Lake is stunning, but the route from Nubra Valley towards Pangong Lake, through Shyok, is also a photo-op waiting to happen. This trip might be stressful, so cautious preparation is needed. Some travelers nowadays even like taking the scenic route via the high-altitude mountain pass of Wari La, which is located on the route from Nubra Valley to the beautiful Pangong Lake at a height of 5,312 meters.

The route from Leh to Tso Moriri

Tso Moriri is a sight for sore eyes as it is among the most picturesque highland lakes in the nation. The lake's natural beauty is unmistakable due to its remote position and the small local population of 400. Traveling directly from Leh instead of through Manali will make the trip much simpler. The journey from Leh towards Tso Moriri will be full of unexpected discoveries, and the Himalayas will be a constant source of visual delight. The river will be running, and the mountains on each side will be quite tall. A trek from Leh to the picturesque Tso Moriri is an experience that will stay with you forever.

The journey from Shimla to Kaza

A journey between Shimla to Kaza is said to be one of the world's most dangerous, so that's to be expected. You'll be glad you made the effort to go here when you see old monasteries and beautiful landscapes. Between these two points, you'll see several quaint towns where you may stop for gas and rest your weary bones while also taking in the breathtaking scenery. If you consider yourself to be a person of courage, you should go on this adventure.

From Darjeeling to Pelling

It's a well-known mountain trail, and visitors from all over the Northeast seek it out. The journey passes through some beautiful scenery, including hilly landscapes and expansive, lush green tea plantations. If you're up for an exciting journey, you may begin your vacation in Delhi and travel all the way to Bangkok.

Starting in Shillong and ending at Cherrapunji

Driving to Cherrapunji is the kind of road drive that vacation fantasies are made of. Interestingly, the whole path is breathtakingly beautiful, with spots so lofty that you feel like you could reach out and touch the sky. Also, the trip will be aesthetically pleasing because to the stunning cliffs, fields, and woods you'll pass through.

Gangtok, Lake Tsomgo, and the Nathu-La Pass

It's about a 50-kilometer trip from Gangtok to Lake Tsomgo, which is located at an elevation of 12,310 feet.