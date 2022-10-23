Places to stay in paradisiacal Pauri Garhwal that won't break the bank

By Sanhita Baruah

Visit the paradisiacal region of Pauri Garhwal if you desire to see the towering Himalayas, delve into the mysterious depths of the woods, take in the breathtaking panoramas, and feast on the cultural bounty of a bustling city. Pauri, stretching from the slopes of Kotdwara to the rolling meadows of Dhudatoli, is unbeatable in its ability to wow visitors with its breathtaking panoramas of snow-capped peaks, winding rivers, fragrant flowers, and verdant valleys. Numerous picnic areas, such as Ransi, Jhandi Dhar, Khandoliya, Nag Dev, and so on, are located in the town and are surrounded by Deodar woods. The hotels in Pauri provide spectacular views of the surrounding landscape.

While the winters are cold and the monsoons are intense, the summers are mild and very popular with tourists. Khirsu village, well-known for its apple orchards, Nagdev Evergreen Forest, Chaukahmba View Point, and the temples of Kandoliya Mandir, Kyunkaleswar, Laxmi Narayan, and Hanuman would undoubtedly make any list of the town's top attractions. Each year, people all throughout India gather to participate in a festival called ‘Sharadotsav,’ which features a wide variety of fun and educational activities for all ages.

If you're planning a trip to Pauri Garhwal and need a list of affordable hotels, we've included some of our top picks below.

Dreamz Resort

The Dreamz Resort in Pauri is a traditional 2-star budget hotel with views of the revered Garhwal Himalayas. The Dreamz Resort is tucked away on Kandoliya road, just one kilometre from the Pauri bus terminal.

Deep Dinky Pine

A hotel with a name as quirky as the Deep Dinky Pine, which can be found on the Srinagar Highway in Pauri, is sure to please the most discerning of guests. This cosy hotel is a great option for those on a tight budget, thanks to its reasonable rates and hospitable environment, as well as its modern conveniences.

GMVN Pauri Garhwal

Located in the quiet village of Pauri Garhwal, this boutique hotel offers comfortable accommodations at a reasonable price. You have your pick of the semi-deluxe rooms, economy rooms, and budget rooms at GMVN Tourist Rest House in Pauri Garhwal.

GMVN Tourist Rest House Yamkeshwar

Pauri is home to a number of grand buildings, including the infamous Yamkeshwar Mahadev Temple and a GMVN Tourist Rest House. Conveniently placed only 48 km from Rishikesh and before the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, the small GMVN TRH Yamkeshwar is well worth the trip.

Guests may rest well at one of the many stylish, but reasonably priced, hotels nestled in the charming village of Pauri. These inexpensive hotels won't break the bank and will yet provide a comfortable and enjoyable stay.