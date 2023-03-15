Phu Quoc, Vietnam's sun-kissed Paradise Island: Experience the beauty and culture visa-free

Phu Quoc an island paradise in vietnam is a fantastic destination for those looking for a tropical getaway. With visa-free entry, stunning beaches, delicious seafood, and plenty of activities to enjoy, this island has something to offer for everyone.
Phu Quoc is a beautiful island located in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Vietnam. Known for its pristine beaches, lush jungles, and delicious seafood, Phu Quoc is a popular destination for tourists from around the world. One of the best things about visiting Phu Quoc is that it's a visa-free island, making it an easy and accessible destination for travelers.
Recommended ArticlesView All
M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year
Mar 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach?
Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study
Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint
Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
When you first arrive on Phu Quoc, you'll likely be struck by the island's natural beauty. The beaches are some of the best in Vietnam, with crystal-clear waters and white sandy shores. Some popular beaches on the island include Long Beach, which is the longest beach in Vietnam and is lined with resorts and restaurants, and Sao Beach, which is known for its stunning scenery and secluded location.
In addition to its beaches, Phu Quoc is also home to a number of other natural attractions, such as the Phu Quoc National Park, which is home to a variety of tropical plants and animals, and the Suoi Tranh Waterfall, which is a beautiful spot for a refreshing swim.
Also read:
One of the highlights of Phu Quoc is the seafood. The island is renowned for its fresh and delicious seafood, and there are plenty of restaurants and street food stalls to choose from. Some of the must-try dishes include seafood hotpot, seafood fried rice and the famous Phu Quoc fish sauce.
Phu Quoc is also famous for its production of pepper, visit one of the local pepper farms which will give you an idea of how pepper is grown and harvested, also you can buy some premium pepper to take home as a souvenir.
For those looking to relax and unwind, Phu Quoc is home to a number of spas and massage centers, where you can indulge in traditional Vietnamese treatments and massages.
Phu Quoc is also a great place for water activities such as snorkeling, diving, fishing, and kayaking. There are many tours available that can take you to some of the best spots for these activities, and some of them even offer the opportunity to see some of the island's rare marine life.
Overall, Phu Quoc is a fantastic destination for those looking for a tropical getaway. With its visa-free policy, stunning beaches, delicious seafood, and plenty of activities to enjoy, this island has something to offer for everyone.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!