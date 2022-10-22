By Sanhita Baruah

Periyar National Park in Kerala is a well-known tiger reserve that lies in the foothills of the Western Ghats. The park's lush woodlands take up all 777 square kilometres of its space. The area of Thekkady, which is around 120 kilometres from Kochi, has earned the name ‘Thekkady’ for its distinctive setting. It is one of the few spots in the world where you may observe wild elephants, and it is also known for its breathtaking scenery. The park is a sight to see, especially with the surrounding evergreen and semi-evergreen trees.

The diverse geographical factors including temperature and terrain of the park sustain the diversified flora and wildlife. The Park ground is undulating. It is proud of its many tributaries that are just a few yards wide.

An estimated 240 species of birds and 100 kinds of butterflies call this park home. Tigers and elephants both reside here. Additionally, the Indian wild dog, wild hogs, gaur, dole, sambar, and barking deer may also be seen here. Animals such as the Nilgiri langur, bonnet macaque, lion-tailed macaque, and common langur are the main attractions. The park, which is encircled by fragrant spice plantations, provides a welcome respite from the heat of the city. With a knowledgeable guide, you may learn about the healing properties of the many spices found there. Darters, racket-tailed drongos, kingfishers, cormorants, and great Malabar hornbills are just a few of the birds that may be spotted here.

Periyar National Park provides a wealth of leisure and entertainment options. While in Thekkady, take advantage of the opportunity to go fishing in the lake. Motor launches are open for use all day, so you may go for a boat trip on the lake whenever you choose. Trekking through the jungle to see the sacred Mangla Devi shrine is another popular activity for visitors.

The periods of October through June are open for their use at this sanctuary. Both chitals and elephants congregate around the lake throughout the summer, making them easier to spot. Weekends, however, are just too crowded to be comfortable.

A stunning lake may be found in the middle of the park. Tourists may enjoy its charming appearance. The lake as well as the surrounding deep woodlands create a sensation of freshness to the guests. Tourists return to the park for a variety of reasons, including boat tours, bird viewing, and other outdoor activities.

Periyar National Park has been called the greatest spot in India to see wild elephant herds, tigers, and other wildlife. This famed tiger reserve in India is a fantastic destination for anyone seeking both wildlife and adventure.

Travellers looking to see some exotic animals during their time in Kerala often make a stop at Periyar National Park. Aside from the top wildlife reserves in India, there are other places to go if you want to go on a wildlife vacation in India.