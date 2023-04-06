One-horned rhinoceroses trails: A guide to visiting Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park is a must-visit destination for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. With its rich biodiversity, unique landscape, and cultural significance, it offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

Kaziranga National Park, located in Assam, is a world-renowned wildlife reserve and a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts. It is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, as well as many other species of mammals, birds, and reptiles.

The park was established in 1905 to protect the dwindling population of one-horned rhinoceroses and today it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Kaziranga is spread over an area of 430 square kilometres and is situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra River. Its varied topography includes grasslands, wetlands, and forests.

Kaziranga is not only a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts but also for those who love to be surrounded by nature's beauty. The park offers breathtaking views of landscapes, rare flora and fauna, and an unforgettable experience of watching animals in their natural habitat.

In this article, we will take you through a comprehensive guide to visiting Kaziranga National Park. So, let's dive in and explore the magic of Kaziranga!

Getting to Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park is located in Assam in India. It's well-connected to the rest of the country by air, train, and road.

By Air:

The nearest airport to Kaziranga National Park is the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, which is about 220 km away. From the airport, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach Kaziranga. The journey takes around 4-5 hours depending on traffic and road conditions.

By Train:

The nearest railway station to Kaziranga National Park is the Furkating Junction, which is about 75 km away. The station is well-connected to major cities in India such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. From the station, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach Kaziranga.

By Road:

Kaziranga National Park is well-connected to major cities in Assam and other neighbouring states via a network of well-maintained roads. You can take a taxi or bus from cities such as Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh to reach Kaziranga.

Travel Tips:

It's recommended to plan your travel well in advance as the park can get crowded during peak season.

Book your accommodation in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

Carry warm clothing during the winter months (November to February) as the temperature can drop to 5-6°C in the early morning hours.

Don't forget to carry insect repellent and sunscreen lotion.

Avoid carrying plastic bottles and other non-biodegradable items inside the park.

Follow the rules and regulations of the park to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Best time to visit Kaziranga National Park

When planning a trip to Kaziranga National Park, it is important to consider the weather conditions to make the most of your visit. The park is open to visitors from November to April every year. During the winter months (November to February), the weather is pleasant with a temperature ranging between 5°C to 25°C. This is also the peak season for visitors, and the park can get quite crowded.

The months of March and April mark the onset of summer, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 30°C. This is the ideal time for wildlife sightings as animals tend to come out in search of water. The park also gets fewer visitors during this time, making it a great time for those who prefer to avoid crowds.

Wildlife in Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park is known for its rich and diverse wildlife. The park is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, as well as a significant population of Asiatic elephants, Bengal tigers, and Asiatic water buffalo. The park also boasts a variety of other animals and birds that are unique to this region.

One-horned rhinoceroses are the star attraction of the park, with over 2,000 individuals living within the park's boundaries. Kaziranga is also home to the world's largest population of Asiatic water buffalo, with over 1,500 individuals. Visitors can spot these majestic animals during early morning or late afternoon jeep safaris or elephant rides.

The park is also home to a significant population of Asiatic elephants, with over 1,500 individuals. Visitors can observe these gentle giants during the early morning or late afternoon elephant safaris.

Bengal tigers are one of the most elusive animals in the park, but lucky visitors might catch a glimpse of them during early morning or late afternoon jeep safaris. Other animals that can be spotted in the park include Indian bison, sambar deer, barking deer, wild boar, and hog deer.

Birdwatchers will be delighted to know that Kaziranga is also home to over 400 species of birds, including the great Indian hornbill, the white-winged wood duck, and the Bengal florican. Visitors can hire a guide or join a bird-watching tour to spot these magnificent birds in their natural habitat.

Activities in Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park offers a wide range of activities for visitors. The most popular way to explore the park is through jeep safaris. Jeep safaris can be booked through authorised tour operators and last for around 2-3 hours. Elephant safaris are another popular option, where visitors can get up close and personal with the wildlife of the park. These safaris usually last for around one hour and need to be booked in advance.

For bird enthusiasts, Kaziranga is a paradise. The park is home to over 400 species of birds, including the rare Greater Adjutant Stork, Pallas's Fish Eagle, and Black-necked Stork. Bird-watching tours can be arranged with local guides who have a keen eye for spotting birds.

Nature walks are also a great way to explore the park. These walks usually last for 2-3 hours and take visitors through some of the lesser-known areas of the park. Visitors can observe the flora and fauna of the park up close, and even spot some rare species.

Cultural activities such as visits to local villages, tea gardens, and silk weaving centres can also be arranged. These activities provide visitors with a glimpse into the local culture and way of life.

Accommodation options near Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park offers a range of accommodation options to suit different budgets and preferences. Visitors can choose from resorts, eco-lodges, homestays, and camping options.

The government-run tourist lodges are the most affordable option and offer basic facilities. The private resorts and eco-lodges provide more luxurious accommodations and amenities such as swimming pools, spas, and restaurants. Some of the popular options include the Wild Grass Lodge, Infinity Kaziranga Wilderness, and the Iora Resort.

Homestays are a great way to experience the local way of life and hospitality. Visitors can choose from a range of options such as bamboo huts, cottages, and traditional Assamese houses. Some of the popular homestays include the Ghorakati Guest House, Dhansiri Eco Camp, and Bonani Lodge.

For those who want to experience the thrill of camping, there are several camping options available. Visitors can choose from pre-set campsites or opt for mobile camping where the campsite is set up in a different location each night. Some of the popular camping options include Diphlu River Lodge and Nature Hunt Eco Camp.

Tips for Visiting Kaziranga National Park

Dos and Don'ts:

Do follow the rules and regulations of the park.

Don't litter or disturb the wildlife.

Do listen to your guide and stay within designated areas.

Don't carry plastic or non-biodegradable materials into the park

Safety Precautions:

Always stay in the vehicle or designated area during the safari.

Be aware of the surroundings and follow the instructions of the guide.

Avoid getting too close to wild animals.

Carry essential medications and a first aid kit with you.

Responsible Tourism:

Choose eco-friendly accommodations and activities that promote conservation.

Respect the local culture and traditions.

Support local communities and businesses.

Minimize your impact on the environment.

Kaziranga National Park is a must-visit destination for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. With its rich biodiversity, unique landscape, and cultural significance, it offers a one-of-a-kind experience. From getting up close and personal with the endangered one-horned rhinoceroses and elephants to exploring the vibrant birdlife and scenic beauty, there is something for everyone. By following the tips and guidelines mentioned in this guide, you can make the most of your trip to Kaziranga and contribute to its conservation efforts.