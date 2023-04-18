Off the beaten path in Miami: Discovering hidden treasures

Miami is full of hidden treasures just waiting to be discovered. From historic museums and gardens to quirky attractions and cultural neighbourhoods, there's no shortage of off-the-beaten-path experiences to be had in this vibrant city.

Miami is known for its stunning beaches, trendy nightlife, and vibrant art scene. But if you're looking to escape the crowds and discover some of the city's hidden treasures, there are plenty of off-the-beaten-path attractions to explore. In this article, we'll take you on a journey through some of Miami's hidden gems.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Located in the heart of Miami, the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is a hidden gem that offers a glimpse into Miami's past. The museum was once the winter residence of industrialist James Deering and features stunning Italian Renaissance-style architecture, lush gardens, and a collection of art and antiques from the 15th to the 19th centuries.

Venetian Pool

Tucked away in the Coral Gables neighbourhood, the Venetian Pool is a hidden oasis that's perfect for a refreshing swim. The pool is carved out of a coral rock quarry and features waterfalls, caves, and grottos. It's surrounded by lush greenery and is a great spot to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

Little Havana

If you're looking to immerse yourself in Miami's vibrant Cuban culture, head to Little Havana. This neighbourhood is full of colourful buildings, street art, and Cuban restaurants and cafes. You can stroll down Calle Ocho, the main street of Little Havana, and sample some delicious Cuban coffee or dance to live music at a local club.

Coral Castle

Coral Castle is a mysterious and fascinating attraction located just outside of Miami. This coral rock structure was built by a single man, Edward Leedskalnin, over the course of 28 years in the early 20th Century. The castle features intricate carvings and sculptures, including a 9-tonne gate that can be opened with just a touch of a finger.

The Kampong

The Kampong is a hidden botanical garden located in Coconut Grove. The garden is the former home of renowned horticulturist Dr David Fairchild and features a stunning collection of rare tropical plants from around the world. The garden also offers guided tours and workshops on topics like plant propagation and botanical illustration.

Miami is full of hidden treasures just waiting to be discovered. From historic museums and gardens to quirky attractions and cultural neighbourhoods, there's no shortage of off-the-beaten-path experiences to be had in this vibrant city. So, why not venture off the tourist trail and explore some of Miami's hidden gems? You never know what you might find.