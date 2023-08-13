Namib Naukluft Park: A realm of towering sand dunes and ecological marvels

The Namib Naukluft Park has earned recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and stands among Africa's most photographed marvels. Within the National Park is the iconic Sossusvlei, a super arid sea of dunes that reaches staggering heights, some exceeding 300 meters.

Namibia's Namib Naukluft Park, established in August 1979, stands as a sanctuary for ecological preservation, encompassing an expansive 49,800 square kilometres. During its proclamation, it proudly held the distinction of being Namibia's largest protected expanse.

Gracing the Atlantic coast, the park shares borders with the Dorob Park to its northern edge, the Restricted Diamond Area to the south, and neighbours the private Namib Rand Nature Reserve to the east. The Naukluft Mountains also contribute to its landscape in the northeastern part.

Adding to its accolades, the Namib Sand Sea has earned recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and stands among Africa's most photographed marvels. A captivating scene within the Namib-Naukluft National Park is the iconic Sossusvlei, a super arid sea of dunes that reaches staggering heights, some even exceeding 300 meters. The dunes' striking red and orange hues juxtaposed against the azure sky create an ethereal spectacle, turning Sossusvlei into a celebrated destination for both photographers and wanderers.

Key Attractions of the Namib Naukluft Park:

Sossusvlei

Nestled amidst towering red sand dunes, Sossusvlei is a salt and clay pan offering an alluring site for explorers within the southern expanse of the Namib Desert. The name draws from Afrikaans terms translating to "marsh," "no return," and "dead end," capturing the essence of this unique landscape. Acting as a drainage basin for the Tsauchab River, Sossusvlei thrives with seasonal life. The pan also hosts a diverse wildlife range, including oryx, kudu, springbok, ostrich, jackal, and several reptiles and arthropods, some of which have successfully adapted to the harsh environment.

The Namib Desert

As the world's oldest desert, the Namib Desert extends far beyond the borders of the National Park, spanning the entirety of western Namibia. Within the park confines, the Namib section stretches around 500 kilometres in length and 100 to 180 kilometres in width. This region boasts the tallest dunes globally, soaring to heights of up to 300 meters.

Sandwich Harbour

Situated northward in the park, about 45 kilometres from Walvis Bay, Sandwich Harbour features a 10-kilometre lagoon enclosed by dunes and lush with reeds. This bay becomes a residence for over 200,000 birds, including flamingos, pelicans, cormorants, and other marine species. Accessible only via 4x4 from Walvis Bay, it remains an oasis of avian biodiversity.

Sesriem Canyon

Carved by the Tsauchab River, Sesriem Canyon stands as a remarkable geological formation, spanning 0.6 miles (1 kilometre) with towering walls that reach 100 feet (30 meters) in height. While some parts narrow down to a mere 6.5 feet (2 meters), others accommodate water year-round, attracting wildlife and transforming the canyon into a prime animal observation spot.

Protection and Significance