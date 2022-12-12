If you're the explorer-type person and are travelling to North Andaman, then you must visit these islands where you could experience the Andamans at their purest, with its pristine islands, beaches, and forests

North Andaman is one of the least-visited parts of the Andaman Islands. Visitors to the Andamans often limit their exploration of the archipelago to Port Blair and more well-known islands of Havelock and Neil. North Andamans is where you want to go to experience the Andamans at their purest, with its pristine islands, beaches, and forests. In this article we will apprise you of the four best places in north Andamans that you must explore.

Diglipur

As one of the most tranquil islands of Andaman, Diglipur is a great place to relax. This island features a wide variety of natural attractions, including beautiful beaches, old caverns, lush tropical woods, and towering mountains. This is the home to the Andaman Islands' tallest peak, Saddle Peak, as well as the well-known Ross & Smith Islands and the river that runs on an island surrounded by water, the Kalpong. Some of the world's most stunning natural phenomena, such as turtle nesting processes on deserted beaches, breathtaking waterfalls in the middle of dense woods, and enormous mud volcanoes, may all be experienced here. Diglipur is an excellent island to visit if you're interested in learning about Andamans' indigenous culture. Rent a bike or go for a stroll and meet the locals to get a glimpse into daily life in this tropical paradise.

Mayabunder

Mayabunder is a stunning out-of-the-way Andamans location. One of the most peaceful locations to visit in the Andaman Islands, due to its few inhabitants and sparsely inhabited towns and islands. Mayabunder is well-known for its tranquil beaches, pristine islands, mangrove-lined tidal creeks, and seasonal turtle breeding sites. In addition to being a great location to get away from it all and unplug, there is very little internet access here, making it an ideal spot for anyone seeking peace and quiet. Mayabunder is a place that will provide you with unforgettable experiences whether you want to explore the gorgeous beaches and the little islands that lie surrounding it or just take a stroll through its multi-cultural settlements to experience rural life here.

Rangat

You won't find a more peaceful place than Rangat, a little island in the Andamans' northernmost archipelago. This island in the Andamans is a must-see because of its beautiful golden sand beaches, cascading waterfalls, and lush tropical woods that are home to some of the world's most rare and unique bird species. The island is also well-known for the many thrilling water sport activities it provides. The island is also home to the Panchvati hills, which are ideal for a quick climb and provide breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea. Spend the day lounging in the sun on the island's golden sands or venturing out to explore the mangrove woods that surround its shores.

