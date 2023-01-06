Chhattisgarh, which is located in central India, is a must-visit destination for travellers for a number of reasons. Its rich cultural heritage, its natural beauty, out-of-the-box cuisine and grandeur historical sites, make it an awesome destination to travel with the family in tow. Check out these reasons, which can compel you to visit the state.

Rich culture and history:

Chhattisgarh is home to a rich and diverse culture, with a range of ancient temples, forts, and monuments that reflect its history and traditions. The state is also home to a number of tribal communities, each with its own unique culture and traditions.

Natural beauty:

Chhattisgarh is home to a range of stunning natural beauty, including waterfalls, forests, and caves. The state is also home to a number of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, which are home to a diverse array of flora and fauna.

Delicious food:

Chhattisgarh is known for its delicious and flavorful food, which is influenced by both Hindu and tribal traditions. The state is home to a range of local delicacies, including roti, dal, and bhajji, which are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Affordable prices:

Chhattisgarh is a relatively affordable destination for travelers, with lower prices for accommodation, transportation, and food compared to other popular destinations in India. This makes it a great option for travelers on a budget.

Friendly locals:

The people of Chhattisgarh are known for their warm and friendly nature, and are always happy to welcome visitors to their state. This makes Chhattisgarh a great destination for travelers who want to experience the hospitality and culture of India.

Chhattisgarh, located in central India, is a state rich in culture and history, with a range of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Here are five hidden places to visit in Chhattisgarh:

Bhoramdeo Temple: Located in the Kabirdham district, the Bhoramdeo Temple is a beautiful and well-preserved temple complex dating back to the 8th century. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva and is known for its intricate carvings and stunning architecture.

Sita Bengra:

Located in the Jashpur district, Sita Bengra is a hidden gem known for its beautiful natural setting and ancient cave temples. The caves, which date back to the 8th century, are decorated with intricate carvings and are considered to be an important religious site.

Danteshwari Temple:

Located in the Dantewada district, the Danteshwari Temple is a beautiful and well-preserved temple dedicated to the Hindu goddess Danteshwari. The temple is known for its stunning architecture and is an important religious site for the local population.

Chitrakote Falls:

Located in the Bastar district, the Chitrakote Falls are a hidden gem known for their stunning beauty and serene setting. The falls, which are located in a dense forest, are a popular spot for picnics and hikes.

Chitrakote Cave Temple:

Located in the Bastar district, the Chitrakote Cave Temple is a hidden gem known for its ancient cave temples and stunning natural setting. The cave temple, which dates back to the 8th century, is an important religious site for the local population and is known for its beautiful carvings and serene atmosphere.

Overall, Chhattisgarh is a state full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From ancient temples to stunning natural beauty, there is something for everyone in this beautiful and diverse region. So pack your bags and head to Chhattisgarh for an unforgettable adventure!