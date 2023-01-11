Must-do snow activities while holidaying in Mussoorie

From good food to adventure activities, Mussoorie has multiple things to offer to tourists

Mussoorie is among the most popular tourist destinations in India all year-round and not only during the warmer months. Known as the Princess of the Hills, Mussoorie is situated in Dehradun district. It offers everything a traveller wants, whether it be an experiential trip or if you want to take part in exciting adventure activities. If you are considering a winter trip to Mussoorie, you may want to research some of the exciting activities available there.

Hiking in Benog Sanctuary's Woods

Walking the well-kept walkways within the sanctuary is a great way to take in the pristine surroundings. In Benog, you should also look out for the many brightly colored birds. The route is simple and secure to walk. The event is free to attend.

Those who choose to roller skate are encouraged to do so.

Can you roller glide or would you want to learn? If you're looking for a place to go roller skating in India, the Rink Pavillion is one of the biggest. Additionally, it is among the most frequented places to skate in all of India.

Find some unique keepsakes

Mussoorie's nicest mementos may be found on the Mall Road. Find anything you need, from handmade woodwork products to beautiful jewelry to cozy woolen things to monoculars, right here.

You should make an effort to connect with Ruskin Bond.

One of India's most admired authors, Mr. Ruskin Bond, could be in attendance if you're fortunate. Every Saturday, he may be seen at the Cambridge Depot mingling with admirers of all ages (3:30 PM - 5:30 PM).

Experience the one-of-a-kind Sainji village.

The Corn Village, or Sainji Village, is situated just five kilometers from Mussoorie. To capture the distinctive appearance of this town - corn decorations everywhere - visitors flock here. Each home in this community is adorned with a garlands made from dried ears of corn.

Reach the summit of George Everest by foot.

The distance of the trek is rather short, at about 500 meters. As a popular landmark, the peak attracts many tourists to Mussoorie. Views of the surrounding mountains and valley are breathtaking from here. The peak is decorated with Buddhist prayer flags.

Take a look at the winterline.

The winterline phenomena can only be seen in a few of locations throughout the globe, and Mussoorie is among them.

Engage in some rambling

Mussoorie is rife with beautiful trails perfect for strolling through nature and taking in the sights. Popular trails include those at Happy Valley, Cloud's End, and the Jabarkhet Nature Reserve.

Discover delicious cuisine .

Your primary focus should be on Garhwali and Tibetan dishes. Hot thukpas, momos, Garhwali chainsoo, and aloo ke gutke are just few of the dishes that must be tried when in Mussoorie. You can have a substantial mountain supper at Doma's Inn in Landour.