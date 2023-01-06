Most spectacular train trips in the world you must try at least once

Travelling by train is considered one of the most relaxing ways to go on a journey as the inside of the train opens up to the beautiful sceneries outside. Here are a few of the most breathtaking train trips across the world that you should add to your bucket list for 2023.

Train travel is among the most relaxing ways to go on a journey. Since the inside of the train opens up to the scenery outside. These are a few of the most breathtaking train trips across the world that you should add to your bucket list for 2023.

Japan's Kyushu Region with Its Seven Stars

Connecting seven Kyushu prefectures, this sleeper train is among the most luxury in Japan. There are a few various itineraries available, but our favorite is the 4 days/3 nights trip that includes the justly famed and surreal Miyazaki Prefecture. Those with a passion for good meals should choose another road. If you want a really unique train adventure to kick off the New Year, here is your ticket.

London, England's British Pullman

The travels on the extremely luxury British Pullman are ones that will stick with you forever. It's among the most opulent and relaxing ways to see the UK's pulsating culture, and you can book trips to many parts of the country, including the Southwest (through the Somerset route for a Jane Austen experience), the Southeast (for rural charm), and the rest of the country.

You'll get to experience the best of a train trip, from the comfort of your seat to the gourmet meals prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, even if the view outside isn't your thing.

Train in Blue Sri Lanka

A few years ago, tourists and photographers alike went crazy for photos of the Blue Train as it traveled from Kandy to Ella in Sri Lanka. Beginning in Colombo, this is among the world's most beautiful train rides throughout the stretch of 140 kilometers. This trip has it all, from tea estates and rainforests to stunning mountain vistas.

The Indian Konkan Railway

There is a widespread belief that the scenery on the Delhi–Goa and Mumbai–Goa legs of the Konkan Railway suddenly improves as one nears the Konkan area. When traveling down the coast on the Konkan Railway, you'll cross the world-famous Pamban Bridge, which is also a sight to see. If you want memories to last a lifetime, you should take a journey on this First Class bus.

Canada's Rocky Mountains, a popular tourist attraction

The Rocky Mountaineer offers not one but four of the most scenic train rides in the world. Due of the flexibility it affords travelers, Circle Journeys is our top pick among these itineraries. Some of the most frequented locations are Kamloops, Banff, Jasper National Park, Vancouver, Ruby Canyon, Mount Garfield, and others.

In India, on the Maharajas' Express

A ride on this train is an event in and of itself, since it is among the most plush in India. The Maharajas' Express offers a variety of trips, such as the Heritage of Indian Splendor, Treasure of India, and Indian Panorama. Most appealing to us is the Indian Panoramic tour, which travels from Delhi via Jaipur, Ranthambore, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, Orchha, Khajuraho, Varanasi, and back to Delhi over the course of six nights and seven days.

Trans-Siberian Railway's Golden Eagle, Russia

One of the best-known trains inside the world, this one has almost a cult following among travelers. You may take one of three routes from Moscow to Vladivostok, but we recommend the one that goes eastward (Moscow to Kazan to Yekaterinburg to Novosibirsk to Irkutsk to Lake Baikal to Uland Ude to Ulaan Baatar to Vladivostok) because of the variety of landscapes and cultures you'll encounter.

The European Simplon-Oriental Railway in Venice