Moscow launches E-visa to make it easier for Indians looking to holiday in Russia

With the introduction of the e-visa system, Moscow is poised to attract more tourists from India and around the world. The city's commitment to offering a comfortable and memorable experience for visitors solidifies its position as a top travel destination.

Indian travelers planning to visit Russia, along with tourists from 54 other countries, can now take advantage of the newly-introduced e-visa system, which makes it convienent for travellers to enter Russia. This electronic visa (E-visa) facilitates travel to Moscow and makes the process more convenient for tourists. The scheme came into effect on August 1, providing several advantages over the traditional visa application process. Unlike regular visas, an e-visa eliminates the need to visit a consulate or embassy. Travellers only need to submit a digital photo and a scanned copy of their passport information page to apply for the e-visa.

To obtain an e-visa, applicants must fill out an application on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia at least four calendar days before their intended trip. The e-visa remains valid for 60 days from the date of issuance, allowing tourists to stay in Russia for up to 16 days.

The implementation of the e-visa system is expected to boost tourist flow to Moscow. To ensure a comfortable stay for visitors from India, Moscow is actively enhancing its infrastructure for international travelers. Close collaboration with Indian companies in the tourism sector enables Moscow to expand its tourist offerings, tailoring them to meet the specific needs of its guests.

Moscow is focusing on enhancing tourism with a wide range of hotels catering to various price segments bein g made available for guests arriving in the capital. Apart from savouring traditional Russian cuisine, tourists have the opportunity to indulge in a diverse culinary experience, with options ranging from authentic Indian delicacies to delectable vegetarian dishes prepared to the highest standards.

Furthermore, visiting Moscow has become more convenient and efficient due to the availability of direct air links. Currently, there are over 10 weekly flights connecting India and Moscow, making the journey seamless for travelers.