Roman is in the air So, dear couples, embrace the monsoon season and embark on a journey of love and discovery. Let the rain be the backdrop to your romance as you explore the breathtaking destinations that India has to offer. May your monsoon getaway be filled with cherished memories and a love that blooms like the flowers in the rain.

Ah, the monsoon season in India gives an exhilarating sense of new begins. As the heavens open up and raindrops cascade on parched land, nature awakens in a vibrant display of greenery and life. It's the perfect time for couples to embark on a romantic escapade and explore the best places to visit during this enchanting season.

Coorg, the picturesque hill station in Karnataka, beckons with its mist-covered hills, gushing waterfalls, and sprawling coffee plantations. As raindrops kiss the earth, Coorg comes alive, offering an idyllic setting for a romantic getaway. Take leisurely walks amidst the lush green landscapes or cuddle up with your loved one near a roaring waterfall. Coorg is a symphony of nature and love.