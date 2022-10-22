Magical and miraculous, here is the Land of Mirages - Deserts in Rajasthan

By Sanhita Baruah

Dry, yet packed with interesting sights, you've arrived in the desert, home to camels, sand dunes, and prickly shrubs. You have arrived in the Indian deserts. About 208,110 square kilometres of land are covered by India's golden sands. These deserts are the hottest and driest locations on Earth, and they span four Indian states: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. However, the evenings are rather frigid.

There are two distinct types of deserts, the ‘great desert’ and the ‘small desert.’ Located in western Pakistan, the larger desert is a component of the Thar desert, while the smaller desert is renowned as the beautiful Rann of Kutch and it mostly occupies the province of Gujarat. The Thar Desert is located in Rajasthan, comprising 61percent of its physical area (approximately 180,000 sq km). This is in contrast to the Rann of Kutch, which is roughly 45,000 sq km.

The Thar Desert often called the 'Great Indian Desert’, is bounded to the west by the Indus and Sutlej rivers and to the east by the Aravalli Mountain ranges. The desert encompasses three of the most beautiful towns in Rajasthan: Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. Jaisalmer, located in the centre of the Thar desert, has the most sand and stones among the three. The very popular Sam Sand Dunes may be found around 42 km from Jaisalmer. Taking a camel safari here is a fantastic way to see the Thar Desert for what it really is. Jodhpur and Bikaner are located at the border between the Thar and the rest of Rajasthan. Camel safaris are a great way to get to know the local culture in these areas. These magical camel rides will take you on a tour of the many palaces, Havelis, and forts that the Rajput kings constructed.

Trip to the desert for a safari

The best way to get a feel for the local culture, wildlife, and history is to take a journey on camels. The endless sand dunes of the gorgeous Jaisalmer and Bikaner may be explored on an exciting desert safari. Some excursions last just a day, ending as the Sun goes down, while others extend over many days.

Culture

Cultural events are performed on these sand dunes as an additional feature of the safari. Oil lanterns illuminate the several camps that have been set up. The indigenous dancers are wonderful, and the countryside resounds with their traditional music. A meal cooked over an open fire while taking in a performance of a traditional sand state dance or ritual is something you won't find anywhere else.

Festivities and fairs

Festivals and fairs in Rajasthan are some of the liveliest and most colourful celebrations in the world. They capture the vitality and joie de vivre of the people of Rajasthan. When the Sun shines, the sands become a vibrant golden colour. To mark each religious holiday, season, and harvest, the state of Rajasthan hosts a colourful festival and fair. The people of Rajasthan love a good party.

Desert Festival is a time when Rajasthan comes alive with vibrant colours, joyful music, and infectious laughter. Brilliantly coloured folk performances are put on by people. Pushkar Fair, often regarded as the largest livestock fair in the world, is another major draw.

Handicrafts

Carpets, lac bangles, jewellery, clothing, lightweight furniture, and other handicrafts are all specialities of the Rajasthani people.

Flora and fauna

More than 700 plant species have been identified in these arid regions, with just roughly 107 classified as grasses. Most of these plants are edible, particularly the grass form, and they may thrive in very dry environments.