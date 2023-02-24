Luxury travel in Pattaya: Where to stay, what to do, and how to indulge

Pattaya is well-known for its beaches and nightlife, but it's also a hub for luxury travel. With a wide range of luxurious hotels, exclusive experiences, and top-notch dining options, Pattaya has everything you need to indulge in a lavish vacation. Read on to know more

Pattaya, a city on Thailand's eastern Gulf coast, is known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and stunning attractions. But did you know that Pattaya is also a hub for luxury travel? From lavish hotels to exclusive experiences, Pattaya has everything you need to indulge in a luxurious vacation. In this post, we'll take you through some of the best places to stay, things to do, and ways to indulge in the lap of luxury in Pattaya.

Where to stay

Pattaya is home to a range of luxury hotels and resorts that offer world-class amenities and services. Some of the best options for luxury accommodation include:

The InterContinental Pattaya Resort: This beachfront resort boasts stunning ocean views, private beaches, and luxurious amenities such as a spa, fitness center, and multiple swimming pools.

The Hilton Pattaya: Located in the heart of the city, the Hilton Pattaya offers panoramic views of the bay and easy access to the city's top attractions. The hotel also features a rooftop bar and infinity pool, a spa, and multiple dining options.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group: This exclusive resort complex is spread across four hotels and offers a range of luxurious amenities, including private beaches, infinity pools, spas, and multiple restaurants.

What to do

Pattaya offers a range of luxury experiences that cater to every interest. Some of the best things to do in Pattaya include:

Private yacht charters: Rent a private yacht and sail around Pattaya's stunning coastline, enjoying the beauty of the ocean and the privacy of your own vessel.

Private tours of nearby islands: Take a private tour of Koh Larn or other nearby islands, enjoying the crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and stunning views.

Exclusive spa treatments: Indulge in a range of spa treatments at some of Pattaya's top spas, such as the Spa at the InterContinental Pattaya Resort or the Eforea Spa at the Hilton Pattaya.

How to indulge

Finally, no luxury vacation is complete without indulging in some of the city's top culinary experiences. Some of the best places to dine in Pattaya include:

Mantra Restaurant and Bar: This stylish restaurant serves up a range of international dishes and cocktails in a chic, modern setting.

The Glass House: Located on the beachfront, The Glass House offers stunning views of the ocean and serves up a range of seafood dishes and cocktails.

Horizon Rooftop Bar and Restaurant: Located on the rooftop of the Hilton Pattaya, Horizon offers panoramic views of the city and serves up a range of international dishes and cocktails.

Pattaya may be known for its beaches and nightlife, but it's also a hub for luxury travel. With its range of luxurious hotels, exclusive experiences, and top-notch dining options, Pattaya has everything you need to indulge in a lavish vacation. So, don't wait. Book your trip to Pattaya and experience the best of Thailand's luxury travel scene.