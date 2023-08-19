In a first, Andaman and Nicobar to offer ultra luxurious caravans to tourists at exotic locations

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer an array of exhilarating water-based activities for adventure seeking tourists. Thousands of Indian and foreign tourists flock this tropical paradise to engage in thrilling experiences like jet skiing, scuba diving, and game fishing. With its crystal-clear waters and stunning marine biodiversity, the region provides the perfect backdrop for travellers.

Now, the Directorate of Information, Publicity and Tourism (IP&T) in Andaman and Nicobar is looking at new means to attract visitors. What seems to be the first destination in India to offer this service, soon travellers will have the option to rent opulent caravans at stunning locales across the archipelago. According to an official statement, these air-conditioned caravans will feature luxurious bunk beds, a lounge area adorned with ambient lighting, reclining seats paired with foldable tables and chairs, a sophisticated kitchenette, a bathroom, and a backup power supply.

The caravans will be equipped with a comprehensive 360-degree security camera system and GPS navigation to ensure safety of tourists, PTI quoted an official as saying.

The initial blueprint for this move was outlined by the Directorate of Information, Publicity and Tourism and involves identifying various exotic sites near beaches, within jungles, and atop hills to provide the caravan service. Travellers renting these caravans will be able to park at these locations, providing them with an adventurous and comfortable sojourn.

Essential amenities such as water connections, electrical power provisions, outdoor barbecue facilities, scenic lawns, and a caretaker-cum-guide to assist visitors will be provided at these locations. Guests will have the option to stay at her for a few days depending on the package), allowing them to cook their own meals and enjoy their vacation.

The administration is contemplating the possibility of allowing tourists to move between different locations based on the occupancy levels of the designated sites. This way, visitors can explore diverse corners of the splendid island while residing in their caravans.

"Caravans present a distinct tourism offering, fostering family-oriented excursions even in areas that lack sufficient hotel accommodations. Caravan parks will be established at carefully selected suitable sites where caravans can be stationed overnight, offering fundamental and advanced amenities. Caravan tourism is poised to address the increasing demand for eco-friendly, adventure-driven, rural, and beachfront tourism, all the while upholding stringent standards of quality and safety.

"Caravan Tourism is anticipated to allure a broad spectrum of market segments, including youth, families, seniors, and international tourists," Dr Jatinder Sohal, Director of the Tourism Department in Andaman and Nicobar told PTI.

The primary objective of the 'caravan' initiative is to boost tourism while ensuring utmost comfort for tourists and preserving the ecological harmony of the region.

