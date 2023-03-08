London on a budget: How to spend a day in the city for $50 or less

Did you know that it's possible to explore London for $50 or less? Although this bustling city might be among the most expensive cities in the world, it's still possible to explore its many offerings without breaking the bank. Read on to know more.

London is known for being an expensive city, but with a little bit of planning it's possible to enjoy a fun-filled day in the city without breaking the bank. Here are some tips on how to spend a day in London for $50 or less.

Morning: Free Museums and Markets

Start your day by visiting some of London's world-class museums, many of which are free to enter. The British Museum, the Natural History Museum, and the Science Museum are just a few of the top museums that you can visit without spending a dime.

After you've explored the exhibits, head to one of London's bustling markets, such as Camden Market or Borough Market, where you can check out local vendors and sample delicious food at affordable prices.

Lunch: Budget-Friendly Eats

For lunch, skip the expensive restaurants and opt for some budget-friendly eats. You can find great food at affordable prices at places like Pret a Manger. Alternatively, grab some street food from one of London's many food trucks or market stalls. You can find everything from falafel to fish and chips for under $10.

Afternoon: Affordable Sightseeing

In the afternoon, take in some of London's iconic sights without spending a lot of money. Stroll through its beautiful parks, like Hyde Park or Greenwich Park, or visit one of the city's many free landmarks, like the Tower Bridge or St. Paul's Cathedral.

Alternatively, you can explore some of the city's lesser-known attractions, like the street art in Shoreditch or the colorful houses in Notting Hill.

Evening: Pocket-Friendly Entertainment

End your day with some pocket-friendly entertainment. Check out one of London's many free events, like a street performance or a concert in the park. Alternatively, you can catch a movie at one of the city's budget-friendly cinemas, like the Prince Charles Cinema or the Peckhamplex.

If you're looking for something more active, head to one of the city's free sports facilities, like the tennis courts at Regent's Park.

Bonus Tips: Saving Money in London

Here are some additional tips for saving money during your time in London:

Take public transportation instead of a taxi or Uber.

Use a travel card or Oyster card for discounted fares.

Avoid peak hours when possible to save on transportation and attractions.

Look for free events and exhibitions on websites like Time Out London.

With these tips, you can enjoy a day in London without overspending. It's possible to have a great time in this amazing city without breaking the bank.