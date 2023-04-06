Lion trails: Roaming through the beauties of Gir National Park

Because of Gir's unique ecology, it is also favoured by jackals, lions, gazelle, and deers. Crocodiles can be found in any of the region's four man-made lakes or in any of the region's intermittent waterways. Over 300 kinds of local animals regularly visit these drinking sites

Gujarat, in central-western India, is home to Gir National Park. The Asiatic lion finds refuge in this area covering 545.1 square miles (1,412 square kilometres) of rugged, arid scrubland. (the only place in the world where these creatures still exist). After being nearly driven to extinction and placed on the highly endangered list in the year 2000, the population of Asiatic lions has rebounded well thanks to conservation efforts that began as early as 1965. The cougar population in Gir National Park is 674 strong, according to the latest count.

Because of Gir's unique ecology, it is also favoured by jackals, lions, gazelle, and deers. Crocodiles can be found in any of the region's four man-made lakes or in any of the region's intermittent waterways. Over 300 kinds of local animals regularly visit these drinking sites. Despite the high cost, many people visit this park every year to fulfil a lifelong dream of seeing Asiatic tigers in their natural habitat on an expedition.

Action Items

The lions and leopards of Gir National Park are the main attractions for most visitors. They hire aides and set out on vehicle safari excursions that follow one of the park's established safari paths. Three days on the expedition, with accommodations included, is the ideal length of time to see the animals.

Private vehicles can enter the area for a charge, but only under certain conditions, and a guide is still recommended. You can also take a shortened, supervised shuttle tour of the park's Interpretation Zone, a gated enclave outside of the main park area. Within a half-hour to an hour's journey, you can see a variety of the park's animals, including cats.

Birdwatchers from all over the world travel to Gir to see the rare white-backed and long-billed vultures, as well as the other 300 kinds of birds that can be found there. Guided by local specialists, a two-day birding trip can handle parties of any size, from just two individuals to dozens.

Finally, mix it up with the uniquely attired Maldhari. (a tribal herder community). Large carnivores eat about a quarter of the local people of Gir National Park's livestock and bison each year, forcing the population down to only about a thousand people.

Gir National Park does not allow trekking due to safety concerns. Due to the high likelihood of encountering lions and other predators, the refuge has no paths.

Tours in Open-Air Jeeps

When taking a 4×4 excursion, you can count on seeing the Asiatic cat. There is a high chance of seeing an Indian leopard, jungle cat, hyena, desert cat, honey badger, or mongoose. Blackbucks, pigs, chinkara, chital, and the uncommon four-horned antelope are just some of the animals you might see on one of the eight vehicle paths offered by the park's trained drivers and guides.

Renting a vehicle (Gypsy) in Gir National Park requires the purchase of a ticket for either the Gir Jungle Trail or the Gir Interpretation Zone. (in the neighbouring Devalia Safari Park). The Sinh Sadan Hotel, controlled by the government, has a welcome desk where visitors can pick up their permits ahead of time. (the safari entry point). Make sure you get there at least 30 to 45 minutes before your tour is set to begin so that you can sign in and meet your guide and car.

Luxury hotels often offer their own 4×4 excursions, albeit at a higher price, and will take care of everything from making reservations to obtaining necessary licences. This is the best choice, especially for visitors from other countries, because it eliminates the stress and uncertainty that can come with planning an independent trip.

Places to Stay in the Area

Near the park's entryway and on the outskirts, visitors can choose from a variety of hotels. There are a few cheap motels along the path to the Gir Interpretation Zone if you don't mind the extra distance and want to save money.

Sinh Sadan is the cheapest spot to remain in the park and is where most local visitors choose to stay when visiting the refuge. The hotel is surrounded by beautiful grounds, and guests can choose whether or not to have air conditioning in their accommodations. Reservations for this accommodation are difficult to make because they must be made within a month of the trip and can only be accepted over the phone or by text. There is a price premium for non-locals as well.

Gateway Hotel: On the fringes of the Gir Forest, at the Gateway Hotel, you can enjoy a more opulent stay. Guests can choose from standard accommodations or deluxe apartments, each of which comes with a private toilet, free wireless Internet access, and a terrace overlooking the river or garden. After a day of adventure sightseeing, guests can relax at the hotel's leisure or work out in the exercise facility, and the hotel's eatery offers traditional dishes from the area.

Woods at Sasan: The eco-friendly Woods at Sasan is a great option for conscientious vacationers. This hotel is perfect for those on safari who also want to care for themselves, as it offers individualized Ayurvedic therapies and meditation. The 8-acre mango garden on the edge of the woodland is home to the meticulously managed property's standalone apartments and cottages with up to three beds.

Maneland Jungle Lodge: The stately lodge and 17 jungle cabins at the affordable Maneland Jungle Lodge can be found just two miles from the park's entryway. Air-conditioned luxury accommodations and a deluxe house are available, and the hotel's eatery serves organic dishes made with ingredients produced on-site.

The Route to Take

Located in the southwestern corner of Gujarat state, Gir National Park is accessible from the cities of Ahmedabad (360 km), Junagadh (65 km), and Veraval (40 km). Sasan Gir Village serves as the park's main entryway and welcome/orientation centre. The Gir Interpretation Zone can be found in Devalia, which is located about 12 kilometres west of the town. Also, the closest main airport is in Ahmedabad, which is about seven hours away. There are also lesser runways in Rajkot (about three hours away) and Dui.

The area is most conveniently accessible from the Junagadh railway stop. From Ahmedabad and Rajkot, you can take a straight train; from there, it's an hour and a half by car to Sasan Gir. From the railway terminal, you can take a cab to Sasan Gir, or you can take one of the frequent vehicles that travel there.

Another option is to take a private van from Ahmedabad to Sasan Gir, which will drop you off directly in front of the Sinh Sadan Inn. It takes seven hours, but it's faster than taking the railway.

Visitor Tips

The months of December through March are peak seasons for tourists at Gir National Park. However, crowds during these periods can be overwhelming, leading to delays. Alternately, visit during the heated and arid season (March through May) when animals gather near the water's border, making them easy to identify.

Start your excursion early in the day, when the lions are most busy. Lions are more difficult to detect during the day because they slumber so much.

Jeep excursions of Gir National Park begin at 6:30 AM, 9 AM, and 3 PM daily between the months of October and June. Every day of the year except Wednesday, visitors can explore the Gir Interpretation Zone between the hours of 8 AM. and 11 AM. and 3 Pm and sunset. (around 5 PM.).

Safari tours can be reserved up to three months in preparation through the park's website, or within 48 hours of departure. Permits for the Gir Jungle Trail are restricted and can only be reserved online because the national park only allows 30 cars in at a time.

When you show your pass, a machine chooses one of eight predetermined excursion paths and pairs you with a vehicle and guide. All traffic on the path must proceed in the same way without stopping or turning around.

Per car, with a maximum of six people, an electronic pass to Gir National Park can be obtained online. Weekends and national holidays tend to be more costly than other days of the week.

If you want to explore the area on your own, you'll need to budget for a guide, a vehicle, and a DSLR camera fee. (The alien camera charge is excessive. Therefore, many people are dissatisfied and think it's not money well spent).