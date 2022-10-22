Lachen or Lachung? Travelling for the first time to Gangtok?

By Sanhita Baruah

Mini The North Sikkim trip would not be complete without seeing Lachen and Lachung. Tourists who wish to visit Gurudongmar Lake, Yumthang Valley, Chopta Valley, or Zero Point may do so from either Lachen or Lacnhung, two cities that serve as convenient hubs for these destinations.

When we think about beautiful areas, North Sikkim is the one landscape that comes to mind. The wildflowers and verdant hills are a sight to see for many, while others find the craggier landscapes more appealing.

All of these, and more, may be found in North Sikkim. A journey to North Sikkim, which is spread out over a wide range of elevations, will allow you to enjoy a wide variety of gifts that Mother Nature has for us.

The Definitive Guide to Lachen

In addition to its sister community of Lachung, Chopta Valley Village serves as a starting point for excursions to Gurudongmar Lake. Placed at a lofty altitude of 8,838 feet. It would take you around 6-7 hours to travel up to this location from Gangtok via the North Sikkim Highway.

From Gangtok, the roads are like a roller coaster. Taking a car is the most common form of transportation. Driving here from Gangtok passes through three notable stops along the route. These locations consist of Mangan, Phodong, and Chunthang. The road divides in two from Chungthang. Leave Chungthang through the road that forks off to the left; it's approximately 26 km from the city.

Several noteworthy locations may be found along the route from Gangtok toward Lachen through Chungthang. This means that you will probably arrive in Lachen late on the first day. Phensang Gompa, a minor gompa affiliated with the enormous Nyingmapa School about 17 km north of Gangtok, is estimated to be around 300 years old. Its 17th-century foundations were destroyed by a catastrophe in 1947. The prayer halls have been tastefully refurbished, and visitors are encouraged to make use of the opportunity to do so. The annual Chaam festival is held on 2 days, the 28th and 29th of the Tibetan calendar's 10th month.

Thekong Tek, leader of the Lepchas, and Khye Bumsa, chief of the Bhutias, made a pact at Kabi Lunchok, which is close to this gompa, in the 13th Century. There are now other memorials at this location, making it a serene and nice area to take a rest.

The beautiful Seven Sisters Waterfall is a stunning cascade of pure water that "cuts a chasm over a wayside cardamom plantation and nosedives into a rocky pool," located about 30 km from Gangtok. Visit this government-run café to warm yourself with a cup of tea and take in the breathtaking scenery. When taken in a rightward direction, it leads to Lachung. From here on out, the route might be rocky and unfavourable, depending on the weather. A wild trip awaits, so buckle up your mind.

The Definitive Guide to Lachung

Lachung is a great base from which to explore the Himalayas, so plan to spend some time hiking, sightseeing, visiting monasteries, and interacting with the locals (especially the dance and music). This charming hill town has incredible scenery and natural splendour stashed away in its back pocket, making it the icing on the cake that is the state of Sikkim.

Trekking is available in Yumthang Valley and on Mount Katao, while the Bhim Nala falls and the snow-covered Zero points are sure to steal your breath away. Everyone who visits the Lachung monastery should meet some monks and welcome them with reverence before seeing the Mask dance.

Lakes, verdant forests, pastures, and calming but thrilling vistas make just the idea of a trip to Lachung awe-inspiring. Come to Lachung and take some incredible pictures to look back on for the rest of your life.

Yumthang Valley is a must-see if you're in Lachung. When you visit Yumthang Valley, you'll see a beautiful aesthetic side: a green valley dotted with pastures, full of little and medium-sized flowers. The existence of a placid blue river in the middle of the valley adds to the enchantment of the flora in the area. Primroses, Louseworts, Cinquefoils, and Cobra-lilies are just a few of the many kinds of flowers that may be found in the valley.

Which location, therefore, should you check out first?

