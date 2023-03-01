Tramjatra in Kolkata: Celebrating 150 years of trams

The mission to organise Tramjatra is to educate the public, especially young people, about climate change, air pollution, and sustainable development objectives via the lens of green transportation and Kolkata's historic tram system.

Kolkata residents have cause to celebrate. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the city's iconic trams, marking a milestone that offers a reason to believe that this fascinating mode of transport will not disappear anytime soon. There is just one kind of public transportation that is unique to India, which are trams in Kolkata, West Bengal, which is the only city in Asia to offer the unique mode of transport.

In 1996, tram aficionados in Melbourne and Kolkata came up with the idea for the traveling carnival known as Tramjatra. Kolkata is the only city in India where trams are still in operation, and there were over twenty lines at the time. There are currently just two routes operating.

During this carnival, artists, tram fans, and eco-warriors alike celebrate by riding trams decorated in a rainbow of colors. The only places in the world where this practice is common are Melbourne and Kolkata. All during this fascinating event, artists will be performing and displaying their creations.

Celebrations like this highlight the value of trams and encourage more people to use them. Tramjatra's mission is to educate the public, especially young people, about climate change, air pollution, and sustainable development objectives via the lens of green transportation and Kolkata's historic tram system.

According to Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, not all of the lines can handle tram service at this time due to flyovers and Metro Rail infrastructure. Yet, he went on to say, the city administration has no plans to demolish Kolkata's trams.

He also said that discussions are underway with the Kolkata Municipal Council and the Kolkata Police to see whether trams may operate on certain routes without causing traffic disruptions. In addition, a historical route around the Maidan area is being planned, as reported by Chakraborty.

The year 2023 marks the return of the Tramjatra Festival after an absence of four years. Tramjatra 2023's slogan is "Heritage Clean Air and Green Mobility," which is also the topic of the festival.

The dates for Tramjatra 2023 are February 24th to March 2nd.

What exactly are trams?

Trams are a kind of rail vehicle that operate on tramway tracks alongside public urban streets, with some of these streets having dedicated tram lanes. Tramways, often known as trams or streetcars, are among the most effective public transportation systems for fostering environmentally friendly vacations.

Trams and other vehicles, such as automobiles, use the rails with each other, while trains use separate tracks. A train, in layman's terms, requires discrete locations like terminals and platforms.

Trams, on the other hand, don't need this kind of infrastructure, and they can operate just fine on the same roads as automobiles and other vehicles. The situation is analogous to a train traveling down a highway.