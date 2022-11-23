King’s Landing and Central Park: Two must-visit places from TV shows

The place where all King’s Landing scenes were shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Offering stunning views of the old town, closely knit residences with about 42,000 people and ethereal architecture,

You watch a series or read a book and you are enthralled by the experience it gives you. More often than not, the location or setting of the story is breathtaking and adds flavour to the storyline. How many times have you watched an amazing series or read an interesting book and fallen in love with the scenic beauty of the place of the story? In this article, let us read about two must-visit places from two popular web series.

King’s Landing - Game of Thrones

If you have ever been awestruck by the magnificent series Game of Thrones, you’d be familiar with King’s Landing. The place where all King’s Landing scenes were shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Offering stunning views of the old town, closely knit residences with about 42,000 people and ethereal architecture, this place calls for at least a 3-day stay to totally absorb the ambience and to bask in its wonder. Places you can see on your visit to Dubrovnik are the famous old town with its 2km long roads and 17 majestic towers. The old town houses the ‘red keep’ and the residences shown in King’s Landing. The architecture of the place is spellbinding. There are affordable, premium and luxury stay in Dubrovnik, according to your budget. Take your time to stroll the streets of the old town of Dubrovnik and resonate with the places that remind you of the Sept of Balor, Flea bottom, castles etc.

Close to the old town is Lokrum Island which is what we see as the island of Qarth in the series. The island is filled with monasteries of intricate architecture and nature reserves that each take a piece of your heart. Blessed with natural bounties, the place makes for an ideal half or full-day tour and activities like hiking, kayaking, wildlife gazing etc.

You can also take the cable car, go boating and enjoy the city in and out.

Central Perk - FRIENDS

“I’ll ’be there for you when the rain starts to pour, I’ll be there for you like I’ve been there before”. If these lines put a big smile on your face, you are certainly a FRIENDS fan. If you are, you must visit the Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank, California, where you will see the original Central perk set from FRIENDS. What’s more? The set is actually functional, well-maintained and adored even after 18 years since the last episode aired. Paying $69 per person, you get to sit on the infamous orange couch, touch the cups, and coffee makers, witness the audience stand and take in the most memorable place in the series, where millions of memories were made, both for the cast and for the fans. You are allowed to walk around the set. But, did you know that you can do an episode there all by yourself? The staff audition you and give you a character. Then, they play the audio of any scene you want and you can enact the character given to you, appropriate for the scene. The only sad part here is that they don’t allow you to capture your performance and take it home. But, the entire time you spend there is worth it, and the memory will be etched in your heart forever.