Kesariya Stupa: Uncovering the world's largest and tallest Buddhist monument

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 6, 2023 2:34:37 PM IST (Published)

Kesariya Stupa is a magnificent and awe-inspiring monument that showcases the rich heritage and history of Buddhism in India. It is the world's largest and tallest Buddhist monument and is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the ancient Mauryan empire and their dedication to spreading the teachings of Buddha.

The Kesariya Stupa is a remarkable monument located in the Indian state of Bihar. It is considered to be the world's largest and tallest Buddhist stupa. This magnificent structure stands at a height of 104 feet and has a circumference of nearly 1,400 feet. Constructed in the third century BCE during the rule of the Mauryan Empire, the Kesariya Stupa is an architectural masterpiece that continues to fascinate historians and tourists alike. In this post, we will uncover the history of this iconic monument, explore its significance in Buddhism, and take a closer look at its impressive design. So, join us on this journey as we delve into the fascinating world of the Kesariya Stupa.

Introduction to Kesariya Stupa
Kesariya Stupa is a magnificent Buddhist monument located in Bihar. This ancient structure is believed to be the largest and tallest Buddhist stupa in the world. Its sheer size and impressive architecture make it a must-visit destination for history buffs, architecture enthusiasts, and anyone interested in exploring the rich cultural heritage of India.
Believed to date back to the 3rd Century BC, Kesariya Stupa is said to have been built by the legendary emperor Ashoka, who was instrumental in spreading Buddhism across the Indian subcontinent. The stupa is said to house the remains of Lord Buddha and is considered a sacred site for Buddhists around the world.
