Jawadhu Hills Summer Fest: Crocodile made of bitter gourd, brinjal peacock steal the show

The annual summer festival at Javadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai District of Tamil Nadu on the Eastern Ghats is a must visit for nature lovers. Head to this place if you want to be surrounded by lush green hills and amazing sights of the night sky.

Although most travellers are awestruck with the majestic Western Ghats, not many are aware of the Eastern Ghats and its lush green cover. The Eastern Ghats pass through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and some parts of Karnataka and Telangana.

One of the many destinations located on the Eastern Ghats is Javadhu Hills, which is a must-visit for nature lovers. The peak of these hills is almost 3,800 feet above sea level.

Star gazers can enjoy perfect views of clear skies from Kavalur observatory, which is located here. Jawadhu hills is inhabited by Malayalee tribes and around 80,000 people are living in these hills. Every year a summer festival is celebrated and this year too the summer festival was celebrated in a grand manner to commemorate the birth centenary ex CM of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi.

A vast ground was selected as a venue and the entrance was decorated with palm and coconut leaves along with coconuts on either side of the sprawling shamiana. Two heart shaped selfie spots welcomed visitors. A bat made of roses mentioning Chennai Superkings was placed to welcome visitors. A crocodile made of bitter gourd was the centre of attraction which visibly left visitors flummoxed. The mouth of the crocodile was made of beetroot, giving the reptile's mouth a pinkish red texture. The teeth were made from white radishs and grapes were fitted as its eyes.

Another attraction was a peacock made of eggplant (brinjal) and leaves. Another peacock at the venue was made of white pumpkin. It's beak was made of carrot.

There were plenty of bouquets, made from flowers found around the hills. The highlight of the summer festival was a temple cart made with grains such as millet. It was placed in one of the stalls that sold various products made from grains, bananas, native rice varieties grown across the hilly areas. The exhibition was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanithi Stalin. The organisers told Local18 that thousands of people visited the Jawadhu Hills Summer Fest this year.