Jammu and Kashmir tourism identifies 75 offbeat destinations in the valley for promotion

Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu, Sunaina Sharma said while 37 of these offbeat destinations are located in Jammu region, the rest are in Kashmir valley. With this, the department aims to promote the tourism potential of the Union Territory, which is known for its picturesque destinations.
The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department on Wednesday identified 75 offbeat tourist destinations for promotion this year, including locations such as Nathatop, Basholi, and Machail. The majority of these destinations are in the Jammu region.
Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu, Sunaina Sharma said while 37 of these offbeat destinations are located in Jammu region, the rest are in Kashmir valley. Basholi, Baraderi, Dudu, Basantgarh, Darhal, Mandi, Sudh Mahadev, Nathatop are some of the locations selected for the promotion.
Secretary, Tourism, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said chaired a a joint interactive session, which was attended by the tour travel operators, hotel associations and officers of the tourism department.
The last few months have witnessed an encouraging tourist footfall due to coordinated efforts of all stakeholders. It is the endeavour of the government to promote the tourism potential of the Union Territory which is blessed with picturesque destinations, Shah said during the session. "We need support and cooperation from the stakeholders in further promoting the 75 offbeat destinations identified by the department across J-K this year," Shah added.
He said that the main aim of this interactive session is to create a direct dialogue with the stakeholders on schemes, policies and steps being taken up to promote tourism in Jammu and advised them to come up with attractive and competitive packages so that more and more tourists are attracted to visit Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah also sought suggestions from all stakeholders towards making the tourism industry a lucrative venture in the region and directed the officials of the tourism department to come up with a vibrant and innovative digital tourism promotional campaign in the form of videos, reels, social media, informational blogs and vlogs.
The Tour Travel Operators and hotel association members lauded the efforts of the tourism department in promoting Jammu at national and international level. They appreciated the role of the department in actively promoting various regions of Jammu, including Bhaderwah, Bani-Basohli, Kishtwar, in recently held travel marts within and outside the country, an official spokesman said.
