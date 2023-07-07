The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a number of attractive vacation packages to Bali. The six-days, five-nights vacation package can be booked at a price of Rs 1,05,900.

Are you planning a trip to Bali? If so, you may find some useful information below. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has just unveiled a number of attractive Bali vacation packages, each including attractive discounts within a reasonable price range. The IRCTC website is where interested travellers can book a six-day holiday to Bali. The tour is set to commence from August 8.

Specifics of IRCTC's Bali vacation package are below

IRCTC said in a tweet, "Explore the lesser-known side of Bali on the Awesome Bali trip." According to the information provided on the website, the international vacation package will include visits to major tourist destinations including Ubud Village, Kintamani Tour, a cruise, a visit to the Tanah Lot Temple, and the beaches in the area.

Bali tour price

This six-day, five-night vacation package can be booked by interested travellers for Rs 1,05,900. IRCTC is provides some vacationers with discounts and special offers on this pricing. Flights departing from Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Air Asia's comfort class are included in the package.

IRCTC Bali vacation package, what is included

Day 1 Travellers fly out from Lucknow Airport for Bali on August 8.

Day 2 Visitors arrive in Indonesia, settle into their lodgings, and enjoy a Kecak dance performance and other exciting excursions.

Day 3 In Bali, visitors will spend the day seeing the island's Royal Palace and Kintamani, as well as stopping by the Ubud Coffee Plantation.

Day 4 The day begins with a visit to the Bali Safari and Marine Park using the Jungle Hopper Pass. There will be a sail into the sunset for the final meal.

Day 5 Visitors would spend the night in Tanah Lot on a SIC basis after spending the day at turtle island in Tanjung Benoa.

Day 6 involves checking out of hotels and taking the flight to Lucknow.