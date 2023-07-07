The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a number of attractive vacation packages to Bali. The six-days, five-nights vacation package can be booked at a price of Rs 1,05,900.

Are you planning a trip to Bali? If so, you may find some useful information below. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has just unveiled a number of attractive Bali vacation packages, each including attractive discounts within a reasonable price range. The IRCTC website is where interested travellers can book a six-day holiday to Bali. The tour is set to commence from August 8.

Specifics of IRCTC's Bali vacation package are below

IRCTC said in a tweet, "Explore the lesser-known side of Bali on the Awesome Bali trip." According to the information provided on the website, the international vacation package will include visits to major tourist destinations including Ubud Village, Kintamani Tour, a cruise, a visit to the Tanah Lot Temple, and the beaches in the area.

Bali tour price