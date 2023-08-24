Indulging in gourmet train travel: A classy culinary journey

It's no revelation that long-haul airline food often leaves much to be desired. The reheated foil packages of mystery cuisine can dampen even the most enthusiastic traveller's spirits. The awkward ballet of eating without bumping into a fellow passenger or their tray becomes an unintended part of the in-flight experience.

But fear not, there's a far more elegant way to dine and journey across long distances. That is take a train journey instead. If you're picturing a lacklustre egg sandwich and subpar coffee, prepare to be pleasantly surprised. Luxury trains not only transport you to some of the world's most remote and stunning destinations, but serve up culinary delights that would rival the offerings of a Michelin star restaurant, even as the kitchen speeds along at over 100 km/hour.

Here are seven extraordinary journeys around the globe where you can savour gourmet dishes while enjoying breathtaking views.

Great Southern Rail

Australia's Great Southern Rail takes transcontinental travel to a new level. On routes like the Indian Pacific (Perth to Sydney via Adelaide), the "Outback Gourmet" cuisine presents fresh meals inspired by the diverse regions of Australia. Think smoked emu, kangaroo, cured beef, and pumpkin saltbush rolls. Complementing these delectable dishes are local wines like Syrah, Merlot, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Belmond Andean Explorer

Raise your glass to aperitif perfection aboard the Belmond Andean Explorer in Peru. Sip a meticulously crafted Pisco Sour as you journey through the awe-inspiring Peruvian Andes, reaching elevations up to 16,000 feet. While the train's Observatory Car treats you to mesmerising vistas, its elegant dining cars offer dishes that are equally captivating.

Rovos

In South Africa, the Rovos luxury rail line delivers a culinary journey with each meal. Despite the challenges of a compact 130-square-foot kitchen, the six-kitchen staff creates four-course lunches and dinners. The menu showcases local specialties from the regions covered by the train, featuring dishes like Bobotie and ingredients such as springbok, ostrich, karoo lamb, and Cape Rock lobster. Each dish is beautifully paired with South African wines.

Rocky Mountaineer, Canada

After celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, the Rocky Mountaineer treats guests to the stunning scenery between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies. The fleet of dome-covered trains guarantees breathtaking views from any seat. Depending on your service level, you'll enjoy locally sourced meals showcasing the best of Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, accompanied by British Columbia wines, beers, and spirits.

Italo

Italy's high-speed private railway, Italo, offers warm meals and gourmet lunch boxes crafted by Eataly. The Italobox features a selection of regional delights, including Bra Tenero cheese cream, pea soup with fine herbs, and a "mosaic" of Mediterranean veggies.

Thalys

For those travelling on Thalys, the sleek high-speed train connecting Paris with Cologne, Brussels, and Amsterdam, the culinary experience is a treat. Comfort 1 Class passengers are treated to three-course meals featuring a main course, regional cheese course, and dessert. Breakfast options include croissants and pains au chocolat, fittingly in line with the French origins of the company.

Embark on these gourmet journeys around the world, where exquisite dishes are served side by side with awe-inspiring views, creating an unforgettable fusion of travel and culinary delight.