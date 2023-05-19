English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsdestinations NewsIndulge in the enchanting symphony of Kerala's backwaters in Alleppey and Kumarakom

Indulge in the enchanting symphony of Kerala's backwaters in Alleppey and Kumarakom

Indulge in the enchanting symphony of Kerala's backwaters in Alleppey and Kumarakom
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 19, 2023 1:47:08 PM IST (Published)

A tour of the backwaters in Alleppey and Kumarakom in Kerala will rejuvinate you as you'll soak in the timeless allure and serene beauty that permeates these destinations.

Steeped in tranquility and natural beauty, Kerala's backwaters are a true marvel of serenity. Nestled in the southern part of India, the backwaters of Alleppey and Kumarakom offer a captivating journey through picturesque canals, lush green landscapes, and a unique blend of culture and nature. Let us embark on a virtual voyage through these enchanting destinations, where time seems to stand still and the essence of Kerala's backwaters comes alive.

Discovering Alleppey's tranquility
Unveiling the Alleppey Backwaters: Step aboard a traditional houseboat and glide along the emerald canals, enveloped by swaying palm trees and verdant villages. Allow the soothing rhythm of the water to transport you to a world of tranquility and bliss.
Embracing Nature's Beauty: As you cruise through the Alleppey backwaters, marvel at the beauty of nature's canvas. The vibrant hues of paddy fields, the shimmering reflection of the sky in the waters, and the melodic symphony of chirping birds create an awe-inspiring experience.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X