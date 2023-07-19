High-rise buildings surround the outskirts of the city. The best urban site to visit in Indore would be Nepania, where both the Phoenix Citadel Mall, and The Park Hotel, launched in January 2022 stand tall, welcoming both visitors and locals to indulge in their luxurious ambience.

For the past six consecutive years, Indore has been crowned the cleanest city in India. Will it win the title for being the cleanest city in 2023 as well? A visit to the place at night and witnessing the cleaning of roads by massive vehicles sweeping the roads gives the sense that it will.

Although the city witnesses heavy rains in July, very few roads get waterlogged during monsoon season. This ensures a safe travel across the city. While rains contribute to traffic congestion.

The city of Indore is developing at a rapid pace. As metropolitan cities get crowded, in the next five to 10 years, Indore will be no less than any other metropolitan city in the country.

This part of the city, speaks of the expanding economy courtesy its IT hubs, modern corporates and traditional industries. Indore is the industrial capital of Madhya Pradesh.

A stay at The Park Indore for their Anything But Ordinary experience, will make your trip memorable. You can choose to dine in Epicenter, their all-day dining restaurant, or SomePlace Else, their in-house pub and bar, or Aqua, their alfresco overlooking the pool. Aqua serves some of the best dim sums in India whether it is vegetarian or non-vegetarian with choices like Truffle Edamame Dim sums, vegetable chilli oil dim sums, Chicken scallion Dim sums.

If you're looking to visit Indore for work or a vacation, you can opt to stay in one of the eight 5-star properties in the city. The chains of 5-star properties in Indore that offer Spa facilities include The Park Indore, Sheraton Grand Palace, Marriott Hotel, Sayaji Hotel and Radisson Blu. Other 5-star properties are Pride Hotel and Convention Centre, Wow Hotels and Essentia Luxury Hotel.

Aura Spa at The Park Indore offers a range of full body massages like Balinese, Hawaiian, Swedish and a fusion of Ayurvedic and European techniques naming it Aura massage. The Balinese massage is highly recoomended.