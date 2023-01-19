India: 5 budget-friendly treks to explore in different seasons this year

From the frozen Zanskar River to the beautiful tea gardens of West Bengal, here are some of the best treks you can go on in India as they offer stunning views and an opportunity to experience the local culture. The best part is that we have broken these destinations to visit according to the best season

Are you looking for an adventure in the upcoming year but don't want to break the bank? Look no further, as we've covered you with our top picks for budget-friendly treks in India to do in 2023. From the frozen Zanskar River to the beautiful tea gardens of West Bengal, these treks offer stunning views and an opportunity to experience the local culture, all while keeping your wallet happy. So grab your backpack, and let's get trekking!

Winter | Chadar Trek, Ladakh

The Chadar trek, popularly known as the Zanskar Gorge trek, is popular in Ladakh, India. The hike takes place on the frozen Zanskar River during winter, making it a unique and challenging trekking experience. The frozen river provides a stunning natural ice pathway for trekkers to walk on, surrounded by towering ice cliffs and frozen waterfalls. The trek passes through remote villages and offers an opportunity to experience the traditional way of life of the Zanskari people. The harsh winter conditions and the remote location of the trek make it an adventure of a lifetime and an attraction for trekkers.

Spring | Tiger Hills Trek, West Bengal

Spring is a great time to visit Tiger Hills in West Bengal, India, as the weather is mild and comfortable for trekking. The area is known for its beautiful tea gardens, and the trek to Tiger Hill offers scenic views of the tea gardens and the Himalayan mountain range. The primary attraction of this trek is the sunrise view from Tiger Hill, considered one of the most beautiful sunrises in the world. A tour to Tiger Hills can be budget-friendly as the trek is relatively easy and does not require special equipment or gear. Accommodation and food in the area are also relatively inexpensive.

Summer | Kedarkantha Trek, Uttarakhand

The Kedarkantha trek is a moderate-difficult trek located in Uttarakhand, India. The tour starts from Sankri village and takes you through dense pine and deodar forests, meadows, and snow-clad peaks. The trek offers beautiful views of the Himalayan mountain range and passes through traditional villages, allowing you to experience the local culture. The tour ends at the summit of Kedarkantha peak, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. Summertime is preferred for the Kedarkantha trek as the snow melts and the trekking trail becomes apparent, which makes it easier and safer to trek. The weather is also mild and comfortable, making it a great time to hike.

Monsoon | Spiti Trek, Himachal Pradesh

The Spiti trek in Himachal Pradesh is a popular trek due to its challenging terrain and stunning views of the Himalayas. The tour takes you through remote villages, ancient monasteries, and high-altitude passes, providing an opportunity to experience the region's local culture and natural beauty. The trek passes through the Spiti valley, known for its beautiful landscapes, scenic routes, and rich culture. The monsoon season is the best time to visit Spiti, as the trekking trail is covered with lush greenery and wildflowers in bloom. The monsoon season provides a unique experience, with the trekking trail being more challenging due to muddy paths and landslides. Still, it also offers a different perspective of the Spiti valley.

Autumn | Araku Valley Trek, Andhra Pradesh

The Araku Valley trek in Andhra Pradesh is famous for its scenic beauty, diverse landscapes, and rich tribal culture. The tour takes you through beautiful valleys, dense forests, and traditional villages. The highlight of completing the Araku Valley trek in autumn is the opportunity to see the beautiful fall foliage from the base camp near Bora Caves, where the leaves of the trees change color, providing a picturesque view. The weather is also pleasant during this time, making it perfect for trekking. Additionally, the Araku Valley is known for its coffee plantations, and autumn is the time of coffee harvesting, allowing trekkers to see the process and taste the fresh coffee. The Katiki waterfall also adds to the scenic beauty during this season.

There are many budget-friendly trekking options available in India solely for you to explore in 2023! Our list includes something for every season in case you have missed your summer vacation. Whether you are a seasoned trekker or just starting, these treks have something to offer everyone. So, pack your backpack, plan your hike, and prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in India!