Independence Day 2023: 10 destinations to take a break for the upcoming long weekend

Whether you seek peaceful backwaters or culturally rich cities, these destinations will undoubtedly satiate your wanderlust and rejuvenate your soul.

As the sun-soaked days of summer roll on, there's no better time to celebrate the spirit of independence than during this upcoming weekend. Whether you're an avid traveller seeking new horizons or simply looking for a well-deserved escape, this Independence Weekend offers the perfect opportunity to explore captivating destinations that reflect the essence of freedom and adventure. So, get ready to delve into the breathtaking beauty and captivating charm of these ten destinations, each offering a unique escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Nandi Hills

Nestled near Bengaluru, the Nandi Hills beckon with a perfect blend of camping, adventure sports, and scenic landscapes, all in one convenient location. For those yearning to break free from city life, Nandi Hills is an ideal weekend retreat.

Gushaini

Tucked away in the tranquil Tirthan Valley, the sleepy hamlet of Gushaini has earned fame for its trout fishing and charming homestays. Away from the crowded hill stations near Delhi, this village's proximity to the Great Himalayan National Park makes it an ideal spot for nature lovers.

Paragliding off Bir Billing

Adventure enthusiasts seeking a thrilling escapade should head to Billing, one of the highest paragliding fields globally, just 14 kilometers from Bir. With breathtaking vistas of Kangra Valley and Dhauladhar Ranges, paragliding here is an experience of a lifetime.

Udaipur

Immerse yourself in the seamless amalgamation of natural beauty, cultural opulence, and imperial history in Udaipur. Despite the 12 to 13-hour drive from Delhi, this vibrant city with its bustling markets, regal palaces, and delectable street cuisine makes every moment worthwhile.

Falls of Shivanasamudra

For a serene weekend escape, the majestic Falls of Shivanasamudra awaits with its captivating tranquility and natural beauty. As the country's second-highest waterfall, it promises an awe-inspiring sight to behold.

Alleppey

Venture into the enchanting backwaters of Kerala from Alleppey, approximately 13 hours away from Bangalore. With its picturesque Kuttanad Backwaters and Marari Beach, this destination offers a memorable long weekend with loved ones.

Dharamkot

Experience the serenity and beauty of nature at Dharamkot, a burgeoning hill station near Delhi. Just a short stroll from Mcleodganj, this village promises a peaceful and rejuvenating getaway.

Coorg

Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg's fragrant coffee and spice farms, verdant hills, and gushing waterfalls make it a South Indian paradise. Abbey Falls, Madikeri Fort, and Irupu Falls are among the must-visit attractions.

Kabini

Nature and wildlife enthusiasts will find solace in Kabini, one of Karnataka's most visited wildlife sanctuaries. Its proximity to Bengaluru makes it an ideal weekend destination to bask in the tranquility of backwaters and experience the thrill of boating on the Kapila River.

Gangtok

For those fond of monsoon hill visits, Gangtok's forthcoming long weekend offers incredible beauty, misty clouds, and delightful commotion. The Dzongri Trek, Tsomgo Lake, Ban Jhakri Falls, and Rumtek Monastery are among the highlights of this enchanting city.

With August bringing two long weekends, the time is ripe to explore these ten captivating destinations, each offering a unique blend of adventure, spirituality, and natural beauty. From the serene landscapes of Nandi Hills and Gushaini to the adrenaline-pumping experiences of paragliding in Bir Billing, these getaways promise unforgettable memories.